Alexander Zverev assault trial: All you need to know

Germany's top tennis player Alexander Zverev is among the favorites at the French Open. However, his impending assault trial is casting a shadow over his achievements and the sport as a whole.

There were audible gasps in the room when Alexander Zverev, a pre-tournament contender for the French Open title, was drawn against Rafael Nadal, the 14-time champion in Paris and one of the sport's greatest ever players.

With Nadal in the twilight of his career and struggling with injuries, the intriguing first-round matchup on Monday is likely to symbolize a changing of the guard in men's tennis.

But looming large for Zverev, the reigning Olympic champion, is a very different court battle, one whose outcome could have major implications for his own career, as well as the way tennis handles domestic abuse cases in the future.

DW answers some of the key questions ahead of the opening day of the German's assault trial on May 31.

What is Zverev accused of?

Zverev is charged with "physically abusing a woman and damaging her health during an argument." The woman is his ex-girlfriend, who is also the mother of his child.

He faces a trial at the Berlin criminal court because he is challenging a penalty order and fine of €450,000 that were handed down by a judge in October last year.

A document published by the court ahead of the trial revealed that the alleged incident took place in May 2020 in the stairwell of a Berlin apartment. Zverev is said to have "briefly strangled his then-partner by the neck with both hands," causing her "shortness of breath and considerable pain."

The document also emphasized that "in view of the circumstances, it is expressly pointed out once again that the presumption of innocence applies until a final conviction."

Zverev won the Italian Open in Rome and is targetting further sucess in 2024 Image: Paul Zimmer/IMAGO

What more do we know about the trial?

The first thing to say is that Zverev himself is unlikely to be there. He is only required to attend court if the sole presiding judge requests him to do so, and that hasn't happened yet.

The court has currently set aside 10 days for the trial, which is open to the public, on dates in May, June and July. These coincide with two major tennis tournaments: the French Open and Wimbledon.

On the opening day of the trial on May 31, Zverev's legal representatives will have the first opportunity to address the allegations. His ex-girlfriend, who has joined the proceedings as a co-plaintiff, is also scheduled to give her testimony.

How has Zverev responded?

Zverev has previously dismissed the allegations against him as "complete bull***t" and said that "anybody that has semi-standard IQ levels knows what this is all about," without elaborating further.

Last October, when the penalty order was issued, his lawyers, Schertz Bergmann, called the proceedings "scandalous" and claimed "there can be no question of a fair trial."

On a media day ahead of the French Open, Zverev confirmed he had no plans to be present at the trial.

"I believe in the German system," he said. "I do know what I did, I do know what I didn't do. That's, at the end of the day, what's going to come out, and I have to trust in that. I do believe that I'm not going to lose this procedure. There's absolutely no chance I am."

What are the possible outcomes?

Zverev's decision to contest his penalty order comes with certain risks. The judge could indeed acquit him but — in the case of a guilty verdict — could equally impose a harsher punishment.

According to the German Criminal Code, "whoever physically assaults or damages the health of another person incurs a penalty of imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years or a fine."

But while it remains legally possible for Zverev to receive a jail term, a court spokesperson told DW in January that this would be "highly unlikely" given the nature of the penalty order.

The judge's verdict may not be final, as it can be appealed by either side to a higher court.

Why is Zverev still allowed to play tennis?

The governing body of men's tennis, the ATP Tour, doesn't currently have a domestic abuse policy. This is in contrast to other sports, particularly in the United States.

Despite this, the ATP's code of conduct states that a player can be suspended if they are "charged with a violation of a criminal or civil law of any jurisdiction." So far, the ATP has chosen not to enforce this.

Zverev was forced to stop playing due to injury in his French Open semifinal against Nadal in 2022 Image: Michel Euler/AP Photo/picture alliance

The French Open director, Amelie Mauresmo, told media in Paris on Sunday that "as long as the trial isn't finished and there isn't a decision, he's considered innocent and so that's why he's allowed to be part of the draw."

Meanwhile, Zverev's sponsors — with the exception of Rolex — have stood by him and maintained their silence. However, if Zverev is found guilty, they, like the ATP, will come under further pressure to finally act.

What has happened previously?

This is not the first time Zverev has been accused of domestic abuse.

In social media posts and interviews in 2020 and 2021, another ex-girlfriend, Olya Sharypova, claimed he was violent towards her multiple times, in Monte Carlo, New York, Geneva and Shanghai. She said she feared for her life.

However, Sharypova didn't press criminal charges, and in January 2023, the ATP closed its own investigation into the matter, citing "insufficient evidence."

Welcoming that decision at the time, Zverev said: "From the beginning, I have maintained my innocence and denied the baseless allegations made against me."

