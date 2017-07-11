Alec Baldwin reaches settlement with family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin said Wednesday he, along with the producers for the Western movie "Rust," had reached a civil settlement with the family of the woman he fatally shot with a prop gun on a film set in October last year.

"We are pleased to announce today the settlement of the civil case filed on behalf of the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins," Baldwin said in an Instagram post.

"Throughout this difficult process, everyone has maintained the specific desire to do what is best for Halyna's son."

No need for a real gun to be used on set, family said

Halyna Hutchins was killed when a gun Baldwin was pointing in her direction went off in his hand. Director Joel Souza was wounded in the incident.

In February, the attorneys announced on behalf of the family of the slain cinematographer that they were suing Baldwin, along with the movie's producers, for wrongful death.

Lawyers for the family said a real firearm was not required, and blamed "reckless behavior" for her death.

