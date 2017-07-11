Alec Baldwin reaches settlement with family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
In October last year, Alec Baldwin fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Her family sued the Hollywood actor and producers, claiming it wasn't necessary to use a real gun while filming.
Lawyers for the family said a real firearm was not required on set and blamed "reckless behavior" for her death
Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin said Wednesday he, along with the producers for the Western movie "Rust," had reached a civil settlement with the family of the woman he fatally shot with a prop gun on a film set in October last year.
"We are pleased to announce today the settlement of the civil case filed on behalf of the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins," Baldwin said in an Instagram post.
"Throughout this difficult process, everyone has maintained the specific desire to do what is best for Halyna's son."
Halyna Hutchins was killed when a gun Baldwin was pointing in her direction went off in his hand. Director Joel Souza was wounded in the incident.
In February, the attorneys announced on behalf of the family of the slain cinematographer that they were suing Baldwin, along with the movie's producers, for wrongful death.
