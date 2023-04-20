  1. Skip to content
CrimeUnited States of America

Alec Baldwin manslaughter charge to be dropped

17 minutes ago

Charges had been brought against actor Alec Baldwin in 2021 over the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of the Western film "Rust."

https://p.dw.com/p/4QNF3

Prosecutors in the southwestern US state of New Mexico plan to drop charges of involuntary manslaughter against Alec Baldwin, the actor's attorneys said on Thursday.

Charges had been brought against Baldwin over the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of the Western film "Rust" in 2021.

The actor was holding a Colt .45 gun during rehearsals when it discharged, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

"We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident," Baldwin's attorneys, Luke Niklas and Alex Spiro, said.

More to follow…

People flee their neighborhoods amid fighting between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary group RSF in Khartoum

Sudan violence forces up to 20,000 to flee to Chad

Conflicts9 hours ago
