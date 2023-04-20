Alec Baldwin manslaughter charge to be dropped

Charges had been brought against actor Alec Baldwin in 2021 over the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of the Western film "Rust."

Prosecutors in the southwestern US state of New Mexico plan to drop charges of involuntary manslaughter against Alec Baldwin, the actor's attorneys said on Thursday.

The actor was holding a Colt .45 gun during rehearsals when it discharged, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

"We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident," Baldwin's attorneys, Luke Niklas and Alex Spiro, said.

