  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Nigeria 2023 Election
Turkey-Syria Earthquakes
Picture of Alec Baldwin on the set of "Rust" shortly after the shooting
The fine was reduced from an original citation of $136,793Image: Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office/dpa/picture alliance
Law and JusticeUnited States of America

Producers of 'Rust' fined $100,000 for safety breaches

16 minutes ago

The producers of the movie have been fined for "serious" safety breaches, which led to the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins last year. Actor Alec Baldwin has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Ny0J

Producers of the Western movie "Rust" agreed to pay a civil fine of $100,000 for "serious" workplace safety breaches, which led to the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Last year, New Mexico's worker safety bureau had levied its maximum fine against Rust Movie Productions. "RMP violated workplace safety laws by exposing employees to being struck by discharged rounds or projectiles when firearms were used on the set," the state's Occupational Health and Safety Bureau (OHSB) said in a statement.

Under the settlement, RMP's fine marked the largest workplace safety penalty in over a decade in New Mexico but was reduced from an original citation of $136,793, the OHSB said.

Baldwin charged with involuntary manslaughter

Actor Alec Baldwin was handling a vintage Colt .45 revolver when a projectile was discharged. It killed Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.

Souza was standing behind Hutchins at the time.

Baldwin has repeatedly said he was told by the crew that the gun was not loaded and previously insisted he did not pull the trigger, though FBI firearms experts have said this is not possible.

Film industry weapons supervisor Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who worked on the "Rust" set, made a court appearance on Friday, where she criticized the film's producers for failing to provide enough time for firearms training. She has also been charged with involuntary manslaughter. Her lawyer said she would be pleading not guilty.

She had earlier told the OHSB that Baldwin's lack of knowledge and "poor form" using a revolver may have led to the accidental discharge that killed Hutchins.

Baldwin said he cocked the revolver but never pulled the trigger and it was the job of Gutierrez-Reed and other weapons professionals to ensure it was unloaded. He is facing charges of involuntary manslaughter, to which he pleaded not guilty on Thursday.

tg/jsi  (AP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during his press conference on the one-year anniversary of Russia's war in Ukraine

Ukraine's Zelenskyy seeks closer ties beyond the West

Conflicts11 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Nigeria Wahlen l Wählerin gibt Stimme ab, Port Harcourt

Run up to Nigeria elections

Run up to Nigeria elections

Politics5 hours ago02:17 min
More from Africa

Asia

Wang Wenbin

China's plan for peace in Ukraine thin on solutions

China's plan for peace in Ukraine thin on solutions

Conflicts12 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Prime Minister Modi and Chancellor Scholz approaching each other to shake hands in Berlin in May 2022

Germany woos India as an ally against Russia

Germany woos India as an ally against Russia

Politics13 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Ukrainians protest outside OSCE meeting in Vienna

Ukrainians outraged as Russian lawmakers join Vienna talks

Ukrainians outraged as Russian lawmakers join Vienna talks

Politics7 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

external

'We still don’t know where my father is'

'We still don’t know where my father is'

Human RightsFebruary 23, 202307:14 min
More from Middle East

North America

A general view of the site of the derailment of a train carrying hazardous waste in East Palestine

Ohio chemical spill draws focus on railroad dangers

Ohio chemical spill draws focus on railroad dangers

Nature and Environment17 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

A person dressed in an elaborate purple and gold costume celebrates Carnival in Rio

In Brazil, Carnival back in full swing

In Brazil, Carnival back in full swing

SocietyFebruary 22, 202301:21 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage