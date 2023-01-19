Alec Baldwin to be charged over on-set shooting death

New Mexico prosecutors announced that they would file criminal charges of involuntary manslaughter against the actor for the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Prosecutors in the US state of New Mexico made the long-awaited announcement on Thursday that actor Alec Baldwin would be facing charges of involuntary manslaughter over the death of Halyna Hutchins in October 2021.

Hutchins was a cinematographer on the set of the western film "Rust" when Baldwin fatally shot her with a gun that had mistakenly been filled with a live round. He also injured director Joel Souza in the incident.

The film's armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed, who was responsible for the weapons used by the actors, will also be charged.

Baldwin has stated that he believed the bullets in the gun were "cold", meaning filled with blanks that could not hurt anyone — the usual protocol on a movie production. He had been practicing wielding the weapon when the gun fired, he said.

Although investigators have said that they do not believe that live rounds were put in the gun on purpose, how they made it onto set at all has called into question the level of safety on the low budget production.

More to follow...