AI Restores and Deciphers Cuneiform Tablets

AI Restores and Deciphers Cuneiform TabletsAugust 2, 2024
Thousands of clay tablets covered in the script are in museums, many in fragments. Restoring them is a task for AI.
Also on Tomorrow Today:
Ancient knowledge – earthquake-proof houses from clay
For millennia, people built their homes only from earth and other natural materials found in their immediate surroundings. In Mexico, indigenous architecture is sustainable and earthquake-proof. A project there promotes ancient building techniques.
Are these images real or generated by AI?
New software made by OpenAI called Sora can produce imaginative and deceptively realistic videos on command with just a few simple text prompts. In the future, how can we distinguish real images from those generated by artificial intelligence?
New AI driver-assist software tool for diabetics
Car accidents happen often when the person behind the wheel is tired, unfocused – or possibly hypoglycemic. Low blood sugar can be dangerous for drivers. An AI-controlled app could significantly reduce the risk for diabetics.
How do whales sleep if they need air?
Whales and other cetaceans are mammals that have adapted to life in the water, but they still must surface to breathe. That makes sleeping a challenge. This week's viewer question comes from Richard M. in Tanzania.
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
SAT 03.08.2024 – 01:30 UTC
SAT 03.08.2024 – 07:30 UTC
SAT 03.08.2024 – 23:30 UTC
SUN 04.08.2024 – 21:30 UTC
MON 05.08.2024 – 05:30 UTC
MON 05.08.2024 – 14:30 UTC
TUE 06.08.2024 – 10:30 UTC
TUE 06.08.2024 – 19:30 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4