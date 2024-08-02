AI Restores and Deciphers Cuneiform Tablets

Cuneiform is one of the oldest known types of writing. Archeologists were first able to decipher it back in the mid-19th century.

Thousands of clay tablets covered in the script are in museums, many in fragments. Restoring them is a task for AI.

Also on Tomorrow Today:

Ancient knowledge – earthquake-proof houses from clay

For millennia, people built their homes only from earth and other natural materials found in their immediate surroundings. In Mexico, indigenous architecture is sustainable and earthquake-proof. A project there promotes ancient building techniques.

Image: CFOTO/picture alliance

Are these images real or generated by AI?

New software made by OpenAI called Sora can produce imaginative and deceptively realistic videos on command with just a few simple text prompts. In the future, how can we distinguish real images from those generated by artificial intelligence?

New AI driver-assist software tool for diabetics

Car accidents happen often when the person behind the wheel is tired, unfocused – or possibly hypoglycemic. Low blood sugar can be dangerous for drivers. An AI-controlled app could significantly reduce the risk for diabetics.

Do whales have to breathe while sleeping underwater? Image: Imago/StockTrek Images

How do whales sleep if they need air?

Whales and other cetaceans are mammals that have adapted to life in the water, but they still must surface to breathe. That makes sleeping a challenge. This week's viewer question comes from Richard M. in Tanzania.

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

SAT 03.08.2024 – 01:30 UTC

SAT 03.08.2024 – 07:30 UTC

SAT 03.08.2024 – 23:30 UTC

SUN 04.08.2024 – 21:30 UTC

MON 05.08.2024 – 05:30 UTC

MON 05.08.2024 – 14:30 UTC

TUE 06.08.2024 – 10:30 UTC

TUE 06.08.2024 – 19:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4