A photo depicting the Right Livelihood Award Ceremony in Stockholm, Sweden on November 30, 2022.
The Swedish award is often dubbed the Alternative Nobel PrizeImage: Maja Suslin/TT NYHETSBYRÅN/picture alliance
Human RightsUkraine

African, Ukrainian activists receive Right Livelihood Awards

26 minutes ago

Human rights activists and organizations were honored for their role in promoting peace and justice. The Swedish-based award is often dubbed the Alternative Nobel Prize.

https://p.dw.com/p/4KJiD

Two Somali human rights activists, a group of Ukrainian human rights activists and a Venezuela organization received the Right Livelihood Awards on Wednesday in Stockholm in recognition of their peace and justice efforts.

Somali Fartuun Adan and her daughter Ilwad Elman won the prize for their courage in promoting peace, demilitarization and human rights in Somalia in the face of terrorism and gender-based violence.

A third African, Dickens Kamugisha, was honored for his courageous work for climate justice and community rights violated by extractivist energy projects in Uganda.

Ukrainian activist Oleksandra Matviichuk and her Center for Civil Liberties also received the award, alongside the Venezuelan collective Cecosesola and the Ugandan Africa Institute for Energy Governance (AFIEGO).

Founded in 1980, the Right Livelihood Award (also known as the Alternative Nobel) honors and supports courageous people solving global problems. The award comes with long-term support to highlight and expand the laureates' work.

To date, 190 laureates from 74 countries have received the award.

rmt/sms (EFE, dpa)

The memorial to commemorate the victims of the Holodomor in Kyiv shows a statue of a young girl with a sad expression, standing against a backdrop of snowy trees

Germany declares Ukraine's Holodomor famine a genocide

Conflicts4 hours ago
