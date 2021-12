Truth in Gambia

Rape was one of the violations by Gambia's former leader Yahya Jammeh, the country's truth commission found in December. Toufah Jallow first began speaking out about the incident more than two years ago. Jammeh raped her at a religious event on the eve of Ramadan when she was a teenager. The Truth Reconciliation and Reparations Commission said she was one of three survivors of rape by Jammeh.