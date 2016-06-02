Africa could earn billions in unpaid taxes

Every year, African countries miss out on vast sums of taxpayers' money due to a lack of logistical support for business transactions and monitoring systems.

However, the real problem is that much of the working population is employed in the informal sector: on markets, in agriculture, the arts and craft industry, in the construction sector or transport.

Moreover, many small, independent businesses are not registered — self-employed people often pay neither taxes nor social security contributions.

The informal sector employs the majority of Africans

If they were collected, more tax revenues could significantly improve health and education, expand infrastructure, and contribute to other urgently needed development projects in many African countries.

According to the International Labor Organization (ILO), 2 billion people work in the informal economy globally, and in Africa, 85.5% of the population does.

In sub-Saharan Africa, this percentage rises to 90%, according to the World Bank, accounting for 40% of the GNP.

Thus, it is neither efficient nor fair, says the bank.

Formalizing the informal sector

What might a fair taxation system look like? Professor John Gartchie Gatsi, a finance and economy lecturer at Cape Coast University in Ghana, told DW that it would make sense to incorporate the informal sector into the overarching scheme: "If we increase the size of the informal sector and formalize it through various political measures, we will gradually transfer some of it to the formal sector, and citizens will have to pay taxes as normal," he said.

But he added that there would be a number of hurdles to overcome along the way. "We have recognized the importance of digitization, of automating systems, but we have not implemented them consistently."

Ghana — like many African countries — had developed national identification systems, he said. But instead of taking a cue from countries such as Germany or Sweden, Ghana was solely using personal identification numbers to determine who was a citizen and could vote.

European governments, he pointed out, also used such identification systems to link economic activities and thus create more transparency.

Ghana had partially overcome this discrepancy by linking mobile phone SIM cards to respective national identification numbers, he said, explaining that by combining mobile payment options with personal data, greater clarity about money flows resulted. He said that such systems already existed in Rwanda, Tanzania, and Kenya but that it was important they become cheaper and more efficient.





Stricter laws needed

Identity documents could be made even more useful, Gatsi argued. "When people need government benefits, they have to provide their ID, which shows records of how much they earned from a particular project and whether or not they paid taxes on it."

It could also be linked to the repayment of outstanding debts.

In addition, the economist recommends a law that would make those who make payments to informal parties liable for taxes.

However, there is often a lack of political will, partly because of concerns about losing potential voters.

According to Paul Melly, Africa expert at the London-based think tank Chatham House, a combination of political commitment at the top level, structural reforms in the administration, and public relations work, has improved the collection of local taxes in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos.

For him, a non-bureaucratic approach to collecting taxes is essential to offer a simple solution and incentives, even for informal workers.

A study by the Afrobarometer shows that most Africans don't approve of how their governments spend taxes

Simplifying tax payment

"The best way to do that is through a mix of decisive enforcement on big earners and simple online payment mechanisms that allow people to pay taxes without fear of losing their money," Melly told DW.

There is also a need for better ways to measure the amount of tax owed quickly and keep bureaucracy in check.

Melly said that one other reason for African taxpayers' reluctance is the assumption that the tax does not bring them benefits.

Kenyan economist James Shikwati affirmed this perception, saying many people believe that [African] governments receive money from abroad to support their operations. This, he said, leads to a lack of trust in government.

"Even if informal business people are willing to pay taxes, they believe the money will only end up in corrupt pockets," Shikwati told DW.

Analysts say unpaid tax revenues could help create employment for Africa's youth

Millions of dollars 'lost' in taxes

Shikwati cites a statement from the Kenya Revenue Authority that the state loses nearly $3 million (€2.8 million) in taxes annually from the informal sector.

If the government is interested, it should provide the necessary incentives so that actors in the informal sector find it worthwhile to pay taxes, Shikwati said.

Most Africans favor their governments raising taxes, according to a study conducted in 2019 by the pan-African polling institute Afrobarometer.

However, many Africans doubt that the tax burden in their country is fairly distributed.

In addition, only half believe their government uses tax revenues for the benefit of its citizens.

This article was translated from German