 Afghanistan′s Ghani wins contested presidential election: preliminary results | News | DW | 22.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Afghanistan's Ghani wins contested presidential election: preliminary results

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani won a majority in September elections, according to preliminary results. The delayed outcome of the vote has cast a shadow over US-Taliban peace talks.

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani (Getty Images/AFP/D. Balibiouse)

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani appears to have won a second term, according to preliminary results announced by the country's election commission on Sunday, three months after a contested election tainted by allegations of fraud and low turnout.

Results for the September 28 presidential poll have been repeatedly delayed and the saga was set to continue with Ghani's main challenger announcing he would challenge the outcome.

Hawa Alam Nuristani, head of the Independent Election Commission, said at a press conference that Ghani secured 50.6% of the vote compared to Abdullah Abdullah with 39.52%.

Abdullah, who serves as the country's chief executive in a fragile national unity government, has repeatedly accused the vote of being marked by fraud and technical difficulties.

"We would like to make it clear once again to our people, supporters, the election commission and our international allies that our team will not accept the result of this fraudulent vote unless our legitimate demands are addressed," his office said in a statement.

The challenge could delay final results by several weeks.

If the results hold, Ghani would win a second term without a runoff.

Watch video 26:05

Nasir Andisha on Conflict Zone

The current unity government between Ghani and Abdullah was put in place with the mediation of the United States after Afghanistan's controversial 2014 presidential election. No results were announced from that election and the two leading contenders, Ghani and Abdullah, agreed to share power.

The election commission's announcement on Sunday comes as the government in Kabul has been sidelined in direct talks between the United States and Taliban.

Washington seeks to withdraw its troops and end a costly 18-year war that has yielded few results.

The Taliban, who control around half the country, have refused to negotiate with Kabul and implement a ceasefire as demanded by the government.

cw/ng (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Will elections settle any of Afghanistan's problems?

Tainted by alleged fraud and Taliban attacks on polling stations, what kind of mandate do elections give in a country beset by violence and weak rule of law? Conflict Zone meets the Afghan ambassador to the UN in Geneva. (10.10.2019)  

Afghan election sees just one in five voters cast ballot

Afghanistan's presidential election turnout is unofficially estimated at just over 2 million voters, an election commission official announced. The first round took place amid deadly violence causing multiple casualties. (29.09.2019)  

US resumes Taliban talks in Doha

The US has resumed talks with the Taliban in Qatar, a US source said, in a renewed bid to end the long war in Afghanistan. It comes months after the US president abruptly halted diplomatic engagement with the insurgents. (07.12.2019)  

Germany insists Afghan government must be involved in Taliban talks

Germany's defense minister has called for Afghan politicians to play a role in peace talks with the Taliban. The militant Islamist group has refused to engage with Kabul, instead focusing on direct talks with Washington. (03.12.2019)  

Endless battle for power in Afghanistan

Seventeen years after the US invasion of Afghanistan, the war-torn country remains in the grip of Islamist violence. A string of deadly attacks in the last year suggests militants are stronger than ever. (08.09.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Nasir Andisha on Conflict Zone  

Related content

Afghanistan l Verteidigungsministerin Kramp-Karrenbauer trifft Präsident Ghani

Germany insists Afghan government must be involved in Taliban talks 03.12.2019

Germany's defense minister has called for Afghan politicians to play a role in peace talks with the Taliban. The militant Islamist group has refused to engage with Kabul, instead focusing on direct talks with Washington.

Afghanistan | Donald Trump besucht Truppen zu Thanskgiving

US-Taliban talks are back on, Donald Trump says in Afghanistan 28.11.2019

The US president spoke of his desire to end the conflict in Afghanistan and said discussions were once again underway with the Taliban. Trump previously broke off long-anticipated talks in September.

Afghanistan Taliban Kämpfer in der Ghazni Provinz

Western professors freed in prisoner swap with Taliban 19.11.2019

Afghanistan has freed three Taliban figures in exchange for the release of two Western hostages. Officials hope the exchange will help rekindle peace talks with the militant group.

Advertisement