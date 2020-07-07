Afghanistan - The War Comes Home

There’s also evidence linking the radicalization of rightwing individuals in the US to their wartime experiences.

The campaigns in Afghanistan and Iraq have left chaos in their wake - and not just in the war zones themselves. Suicide rates among US veterans are strikingly high. Many of the pro-Trump insurrectionists occupying Capitol Hill in January 2021 had a military background.





The FBI says veterans of the war in Afghanistan joining white militias now pose one of the biggest threats to US domestic security. Through footage from Afghanistan and exclusive interviews, the film shows how veterans are bringing the war back home.



