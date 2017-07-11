Afghanistan: Taliban reverses order on opening schools for girls

The Taliban has asked authorities to shutter girls out of middle and high schools in Afghanistan on Wednesday, according to notice by the Ministry of Education.

"We inform all girls high schools and those schools that are having female students above class six that they are off until the next order," the Ministry of Education notice said.

The announcement came a day after the spokesman for the Education Ministry released a video congratulating students on returning to classes.

The Education Ministry had announced it would open schools for all students, including girls, beginning Wednesday.

The notice added school for girls would reopen once a plan was drawn up in accordance with Islamic law and Afghan culture.

The United Nations Assistance Mission to Afghanistan (UNAMA) slammed the announcement, saying: "The UN in Afghanistan deplores today's reported announcement by the Taliban that they are further extending their indefinite ban on female students above the 6th grade being permitted to return school."

Taliban yet to decide on way forward, says senior member

Waheedullah Hashmi, a senior member of the Taliban said that enrolling girls to school beyond 6th grade could erode their base, reported The Associated Press agency.

"The leadership hasn't decided when or how they will allow girls to return to school," Hashimi said.

Hashimi reportedly acknowledged there was support for education in urban centers, but that much of rural Afghanistan, particularly in tribal Pashtuns regions, remained against the idea of educating girls.