Afghanistan sees return of brutal punishments under Taliban

When the Taliban seized power in 2021, many people, including some Western diplomats, expected the fundamentalist group to rule differently this time around. A year later, Afghanistan's rulers have proven them wrong.

Although analysts didn't expect the Taliban to transform into a liberal outfit, they hoped the group must have become "politically mature" as they seized power in Afghanistan for the second time.

The hardline group's first stint in power — from 1996 to 2001 — was marked by their massive violations of human rights, public floggings, curbs on women's participation in public life, among other things.

These were the major concerns for the West before the US invaded Afghanistan in 2001 and toppled the Taliban regime.

After seizing power in August 2021, Taliban commanders made some statements that hinted that they had learnt from their past mistakes. But one year on, it looks like everything is back to square one.

Back to brutal punishments

Recently, Taliban officials publicly lashed dozens of men and women that they found guilty of "moral crimes."

The punishments took place in Logar, Laghman, Bamiyan, Ghazni and Takhar provinces. The women were accused of "theft, adultery, and running away from home."

Taliban leaders are not even trying to keep these public punishments a secret. On the contrary, Mullah Hebatullah Akhundzadeh, the Taliban Supreme Leader, ordered all officials to implement Shariah law in the country.

Provincial officials have urged locals to watch the implementation of these punishments by coming to the sites where these men and women are beaten.

One of the places where the Taliban flogged people was Pule Alam, the capital of eastern Logar province. Photos circulating on social media showed hundreds of people gathered at a stadium, watching Taliban members beating three women and nine men.

The spokesman for the Taliban governor in Logar province confirmed these incidents, saying the "maximum punishment" was 39 lashes and the minimum 12.

'Appalling' punishments

Rina Amiri, the US special representative for Afghan women, wrote on Twitter that the punishments were "both appalling and a dangerous sign that the Taliban are becoming more defiant in showing the world that they are embracing the policies of the past."

"It didn't end up well before and it will once again take the country on a perilous path," she added.

An eyewitness to one of Taliban's public floggings told DW on condition of anonymity that the Taliban used loudspeakers to inform people about the implementation of these punishments.

They told shopkeepers to shut down their shops and participate in the event, otherwise they would be lashed too, he added.

The eyewitness said the Taliban used a special whip "made of leather and metal."

He added that the people who were whipped were in extreme pain and were crying for help.

A lack of international pressure

"The Taliban have not changed, and with the passing of over one year, they have become more vicious, more problematic and demagogic," Ahmad Saidi, a former Afghan diplomat and political expert, told DW.

"The Taliban do not accept any kind of rules and humanitarian principles, and they do not care about the requests made by the international community," he added.

The Taliban seized power in August 2021 after toppling Ashraf Ghani's elected government. The hardline group has cracked down on civil society and political opponents, but their top target has been women's rights.

Girls have been barred from school and women are facing increased social restrictions under their rule.

Saidi says the West is also responsible for this situation.

"Western nations must take responsibility for what is happening in Afghanistan right now," as they have not done much to force the Taliban to change their ways.

Tariq Farhadi, a political analyst, believes it is futile to expect that the Taliban could change. "That is what they learnt in in madrassas in Pakistan. They are now trying to implement it."

Analysts say that reverting to their 1990s style of governance is important for the Taliban leadership to ensure their local commanders and officials that they are committed to their ideology. In the absence of internal and external pressure, the Taliban's leadership have no incentive to change.

Edited by: Wesley Rahn