  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Brazil
War in Ukraine
COVID-19
People walk near parked cars after a suicide bombing near the Afghan Foreign Ministry in Kabul
The Taliban have still not been released many details regarding the explosion and its aftermathImage: AFP/Getty Images
ConflictsAfghanistan

Afghanistan: Explosion near Foreign Ministry kills 5

32 minutes ago

The Taliban blocked journalists from accessing the blast site in Kabul. It's still unclear who is responsible for the attack, but the so-called "Islamic State" (IS) has ramped up its activities in recent months.

https://p.dw.com/p/4M1bU

A blast near the Afghan Foreign Ministry in Kabul on Wednesday left at least five people dead and several injured, according to the ruling Taliban

What do we know so far?

Kabul police spokesperson Khalid Zadran said the blast "unfortunately resulted in casualties." He did not give an exact number of the injured.

Some Taliban officials and witnesses say the death toll was higher. 

Ustad Fareedun of the Taliban-managed Information Ministry said 20 people were killed, adding that the assailant sought to penetrate the Afghan Foreign Ministry building itself.

Jamshed Karimi, a driver in the area who witnessed the bombing, told the AFP news agency he saw 20 to 25 casualties.

"He passed by my car and after a few seconds there was a loud blast," Karimi said, describing the perpetrator. "I saw the man blowing himself up."

The Taliban blocked journalists from accessing the blast site. 

Taliban Deputy Minister of Information and Culture Muhajer Farahi told the AFP news agency that the explosion occurred shortly before a Chinese delegation was scheduled to visit.  

Taliban police take security measures after an explosion near the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kabul
The Taliban are on high alert amid a series of IS-led attacksImage: Bilal Güler/AA/picture alliance

Afghanistan faces security quagmire

It's still unclear who perpetrated the attack. The so-called "Islamic State" (IS) has ramped up its operations in Afghanistan in recent months — a challenge to the Taliban's authority.  

Most recently, IS claimed an attack on a checkpoint near Kabul's military airport this month.  The group also launched a deadly assault on the Kabul Longan hotel in December, injuring five Chinese nationals.

In retaliation, the Taliban recently said it made several raids on IS holdouts. The Taliban claimed 8 members of IS were killed in the operations, including those behind the attack on the Kabul Longan hotel. 

The Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August 2021, rapidly seizing the capital after the US-led NATO withdrawal from the country.

International community slams Taliban bar on female staff

The Taliban's ensuing crackdown on human rights, particularly on women, has drawn wide condemnation from the international community, such as Germany.    

No country has recognized the Taliban as the legitimate government of Afghanistan, though China, Russia, Iran and others have made limited overtures to it.

wd/msh (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

: A man with a bicycle can be seen crossing the transportation train tracks in front of the ruins of a salt mine in Soledar

Ukraine updates: Soledar's fate unclear amid heavy fighting

Conflicts8 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A military convoy of South Africa National Defence Forces (SANDF) rides along a dirt road in the Maringanha district in Pemba

Southern African soldiers probed over body-burning video

Southern African soldiers probed over body-burning video

Crime5 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A woman in a red smock and a man with a white hat

Why interfaith marriage in India is getting dangerous

Why interfaith marriage in India is getting dangerous

Religion6 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Reem Alabali-Radovan during her press conference holding up a copy of the report 'Racism in Germany'

'Racism poses a threat to Germany's democracy'

'Racism poses a threat to Germany's democracy'

Politics2 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

View of Prague Castle and the Mala Strana from the Charles Bridge in snowy weather

Czech presidential race wide open after court ruling

Czech presidential race wide open after court ruling

Politics5 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A demonstrator holds a placard representing Turkey's president devouring the Syrian opposition flag, during a rally against a potential rapprochement between Ankara and the Syrian regime, on December 30, 2022,

Welcome back, Bashar Assad: Has the Syrian dictator won?

Welcome back, Bashar Assad: Has the Syrian dictator won?

Politics24 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Shop Now Pay Later | affirm App Symbolbild

Calls grow to curb finance industry's 'buy now, pay later'

Calls grow to curb finance industry's 'buy now, pay later'

BusinessJanuary 10, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Moonlight illuminates the skyline of dark Baracoa

Cuba: Living with constant blackouts

Cuba: Living with constant blackouts

Business7 hours ago9 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage