  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Pope Benedict XVI
War in Ukraine
Israel
A Taliban fighter watches over Kabul
The Afghan Taliban are attempting to create an image of security in the country, despite a spate of recent IS attacks. Image: Ebrahim Noroozi/AP/picture alliance
ConflictsAfghanistan

Afghanistan: Raids targeting 'IS' leave 8 dead, Taliban say

35 minutes ago

The Taliban claimed to have killed members of the so-called "Islamic State" (IS), who were tied to an attack on a Chinese hotel in Kabul last month. Afghanistan is facing a significant security crisis under Taliban rule.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Lkju

The  Afghan Taliban said Thursday that a series of raids killed 8 members of the so-called "Islamic State" (IS) group.

Two separate operations targeting IS holdouts took place in both Kabul and the western Nimroz province, according to Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid. The raids also led to the arrest of nine IS members. 

The raids follow recent IS-claimed attacks on a checkpoint near Kabul's military airport on Sunday. The Kabul Longan hotel, which is popular with Chinese travelers, was also targeted by IS last month, leaving several people dead.

"These members had a main role in the attack on the Chinese hotel and paved the way for foreign IS members to come to Afghanistan," Mujahid tweeted.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said five Chinese citizens were injured in the Kabul Longan Hotel attack. IS had earlier published photos of the perpetrator behind that attack. 

So far, the US Pentagon and defense officials in Western countries have not backed up the Taliban's claims regarding the success of the raids on IS holdouts. 

The Taliban also claimed to have seized weapons, grenades and other items during its raid in Kabul, which took place in the Shahdai Slaehin neighborhood. 

Deadly suicide bombing in Kabul

Afghan seeking to maintain grip on security

Since ousting Afghanistan's democratically elected government led by Ashraf Ghani in August 2021, the Afghan Taliban are seeking to maintain an image of security in the country, both domestically and abroad.

The Taliban are not officially recognized as the legitimate government of Afghanistan, although some countries such as China are seeking economic cooperation with regime.

IS has ramped up its attacks in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover. In addition targeting the Talilban,  IS has also frequently attacked Afghanistan's Shiite community and other civilians.

In addition to a security crisis, Western countries and the UN have raised alarm about a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan under Taliban rule. The Taliban's restrictions on women's rights have also drawn widespread condemnation from the international community.  

wd/wmr (AP, Reuters)  

Latest Taliban edicts 'very heavy blows', will cause protest

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

A carpet is displayed with the map of Afghanistan at Imam Abu Hanifa National and international exhibition, in Afghanistan international Exhibition centre in Kabul.

Afghanistan woos foreign buyers and investors

Afghanistan woos foreign buyers and investors

The Afghan Chamber of Commerce and Industry's latest trade exhibition is an effort to win over foreign buyers and investors alienated by the return of the Taliban, and their treatment of women. The fair is one of the few places women can be seen participating in public life.
Human RightsDecember 8, 202202:22 min
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

The coffin of former Pope Benedict is carried during his funeral, in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, January 5, 2023.

Pope Benedict XVI honored at St. Peter's Square funeral

Religion2 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Doctor Bukar M. Galtimar, right, examines a malnourished child at the Inpatients Therapeutic Feeding Center in Maiduguri, Nigeria

Nigeria: Authorities crack down on 'quack doctors'

Nigeria: Authorities crack down on 'quack doctors'

Health19 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Healthcare workers participate in a mock drill for COVID-19 at a hospital in Mumbai, India

Should India be worried about China's COVID explosion?

Should India be worried about China's COVID explosion?

Health24 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A medical professional working behind a window in a German hospital

German hospitals close down at alarming rate

German hospitals close down at alarming rate

Health2 hours ago02:50 min
More from Germany

Europe

Lucie Fukova (left) speaks into a microphone at a meeting on Roma at the OSCE

Czech Republic appoints its first Roma commissioner

Czech Republic appoints its first Roma commissioner

Politics20 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Israel's Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Jerusalem's sacred site.

Will Ben-Gvir visit hamper Israeli ties to Arab nations?

Will Ben-Gvir visit hamper Israeli ties to Arab nations?

Politics20 minutes ago
More from Middle East

North America

A couple on a luxury vacation at a beachfront hotel resort

How can we stop the super-rich from polluting the planet?

How can we stop the super-rich from polluting the planet?

Nature and EnvironmentJanuary 2, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Aerial view of deforested area of Amazon rainforest

Climate protection in Brazil: Can Lula save the rainforest?

Climate protection in Brazil: Can Lula save the rainforest?

PoliticsJanuary 3, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage