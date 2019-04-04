 AfD lawmaker Mariana Harder-Kühnel fails again in vice presidency bid | News | DW | 04.04.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

AfD lawmaker Mariana Harder-Kühnel fails again in vice presidency bid

The far-right AfD lawmaker Mariana Harder-Kühnel has tried three times to become a parliamentary vice-president. The latest attempt was her worst showing so far.

Mariana Harder-Kuehnel AfD

In a secret ballot, only 199 members of the lower house Bundestag parliament voted for Mariana Harder-Kühnel to become one of parliamentary speaker Wolfgang Schäuble's deputies. There were 423 deputies who voted against her and 43 who abstained.

The AfD has 92 deputies in the 709-seat chamber.

By tradition, the speaker has a deputy from each party but to date the Bundestag has refused to support any AfD candidate for the post. It was Harder-Kühnel's third attempt, and the sixth by a candidate put forward by the party.

The six-member presidium is made up of Hans-Peter Friedrich (CSU), Thomas Oppermann (SPD), Wolfgang Kubicki (FDP), Petra Pau (Left) and Claudia Roth (Greens), headed by Bundestag President Schäuble (formerly CDU).

Support actually dipped at the third attempt. Standing for the post in December, Harder-Kühnel had the support of 241 deputies. In the previous vote in November, she gathered 223 ballots from the 654 who voted.

Various politicians took to social media to express their views as to why the votes were lacking for the 44-year-old lawyer and Catholic mother of three — an AfD member since 2013 — with strong opinions on gay rights, abortion and foreigners.

Alice Weidel, the AfD leader whose anti-EU speech was re-tweeted by UK politician Jacob Rees-Mogg

Alice Weidel, the AfD leader whose anti-EU speech was re-tweeted by Conservative UK politician and Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg

For the AfD's Beatrix von Storch, democracy was the loser in the vote: "With the non-election of Harder-Kühnel, the name of the biggest loser is: Democracy," she wrote on Twitter. "Yes, there is no right to be voted in. But there is a duty to provide reasons for voting against. And there are no reasons."

Lawyer and leading CDU parliamentarian Michael Grosse-Brömer said it was important to avoid the AfD presenting itself as a victim of bullying by the mainstream parties: "We should not allow the AfD a martyr status and we should make them carry out their responsibilities — rather than giving them the opportunity to moan about not being given a majority." 

However, Greens spokesman Sven Kindler said Harder-Kühnel's failure was a "good day for democracy and a clear signal against the normalization of right-wing extremism."

Kindler's words were mirrored by the SPD's Marja-Liisa Völlers who wrote "If a group systematically disregards the decency of our democratic culture, then it also has no entitlement to a Bundestag vice-presidency."

jm/msh (epd, dpa, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Far-right parties poised to double seats in EU Parliament: poll

Far-right parties are set to double their seats in the European Parliament election in May, according to a new poll. The survey showed far-right parties were ahead in countries like France, Italy and Poland. (09.03.2019)  

Germany's political parties CDU, CSU, SPD, AfD, FDP, Left party, Greens - what you need to know

Here's a look at Germany's political parties, who they are and what they want. (25.03.2019)  

Who votes for Germany's far-right party AfD? Not who you'd think

A study has flipped the script on the well-worn story that mostly the poor, the uneducated, and the elderly vote for populists. Only one indicator matters: whether someone thinks immigration is bad for Germany. (06.03.2019)  

'The New Germans': Far-right AfD forms immigrant supporters' group

AfD politicians hope to use the group to combat the far-right party's xenophobic image ahead of key elections. The message is that all are welcome — so long as you agree to "an end to illegal mass immigration." (18.03.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Related content

Deutschland | Luftwaffenübung Elite 2010

Germany defensive on NATO, points to existing spending plans 04.04.2019

German ministers pushed back on criticism from the US over Berlin's defense budget. Despite emphasizing the importance of the military alliance, German lawmakers only narrowly passed a motion on strengthening NATO.

Deutschland Wolfgang Schäuble bei der Jahres-Pk Zoll zur Bilanz 2013

Germany's Wolfgang Schäuble calls for EU reform 18.02.2019

The man who became synonymous with Germany's insistence on austerity during the eurozone debt crisis wants the bloc to have a common budget and finance minister. He also thinks decision-making should be streamlined.

Deutsch-französischer Doppel-Vorsitz im UN-Sicherheitsrat

German lawmakers agree to mini-parliament with France 20.03.2019

German parliamentarians have approved a new assembly of German and French lawmakers to deepen ties between the two countries. German deputies are preparing to attend the first session in Paris next week.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  