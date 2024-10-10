A Spoonful of South African Sweets

Most African countries have sweets. However, desserts, as the end of a meal, come from the colonial experience. And yet there are genuine South African desserts. We have tested three of the best known for you.

Stylish and sustainable fashion

The word “waste” brings to mind garbage. But for Nigerian fashion designer Dimeji llori, textile waste provides a creative treasure trove for his fabulous designs.

An eco-warrior in Lesotho

After realizing that the existing waste management strategies in Lesotho were not working, Limpho Thoahlane set up her own recycling station. Now she teaches how to process plastic into jewelry and other items.

Mombasa's most magnificent Mandalas

Mariam Suleiman, a self-taught visual artist from Mombasa, creates stunning mandalas. Drawing on the cultural and artistic melting pot of the Swahili coast, the 27-year-old now canvases the city's most visited venues.

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

FRI 11.10.2024 – 17:30 UTC

SAT 12.10.2024 – 20:30 UTC

SUN 13.10.2024 – 16:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4