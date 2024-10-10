  1. Skip to content
A Spoonful of South African Sweets

October 10, 2024

Most African countries have sweets. However, desserts, as the end of a meal, come from the colonial experience. And yet there are genuine South African desserts. We have tested three of the best known for you.

Afrimaxx South Africa Dessert
Image: DW

 

Also on Afrimaxx:

 

Fashion Designer Dimeji Ilori
Fashion Designer Dimeji IloriImage: DW

Stylish and sustainable fashion

The word “waste” brings to mind garbage. But for Nigerian fashion designer Dimeji llori, textile waste provides a creative treasure trove for his fabulous designs.

 

The image shows Limpho Thoahlane and some kids standing by a machine that breaks down the plastic into smaller pieces.
Limpho Thoahlane Image: DW

An eco-warrior in Lesotho  

After realizing that the existing waste management strategies in Lesotho were not working, Limpho Thoahlane set up her own recycling station. Now she teaches how to process plastic into jewelry and other items.

 

Mombasa's most magnificent Mandalas

Mariam Suleiman, a self-taught visual artist from Mombasa, creates stunning mandalas. Drawing on the cultural and artistic melting pot of the Swahili coast, the 27-year-old now canvases the city's most visited venues.  

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

FRI 11.10.2024 – 17:30 UTC
SAT 12.10.2024 – 20:30 UTC
SUN 13.10.2024 – 16:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4