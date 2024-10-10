A Spoonful of South African Sweets

A Spoonful of South African SweetsOctober 10, 2024
Stylish and sustainable fashion
The word “waste” brings to mind garbage. But for Nigerian fashion designer Dimeji llori, textile waste provides a creative treasure trove for his fabulous designs.
An eco-warrior in Lesotho
After realizing that the existing waste management strategies in Lesotho were not working, Limpho Thoahlane set up her own recycling station. Now she teaches how to process plastic into jewelry and other items.
Mombasa's most magnificent Mandalas
Mariam Suleiman, a self-taught visual artist from Mombasa, creates stunning mandalas. Drawing on the cultural and artistic melting pot of the Swahili coast, the 27-year-old now canvases the city's most visited venues.
DW English
FRI 11.10.2024 – 17:30 UTC
SAT 12.10.2024 – 20:30 UTC
SUN 13.10.2024 – 16:30 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4