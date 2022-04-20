A short trip to Lithuania - Check-in

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Is it safe to travel to a country that has Russia and Belarus as direct neighbors?
Lukas Stege wants to find out and travels to Vilnius.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said more than a thousand people were in the Kremenchuk mall at the time of the attack.
Lithuania is enforcing EU sanctions and restricting freight traffic to the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. Moscow has responded by threatening the leadership in Vilnius with "serious consequences."
The self-proclaimed republic of Uzupis could be seen as a joke, but its foundation in Lithuania's capital has serious roots. DW's Heidi Fuller-Love meets with locals to learn more.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that a "historic week" has begun, as Kyiv awaits a decision from Brussels as to whether the country will be conferred EU candidate status.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version