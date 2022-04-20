 A short trip to Lithuania - Check-in | Check-in - The Travel Guide | DW | 02.07.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Check-in

A short trip to Lithuania - Check-in

Is it safe to travel to a country that has Russia and Belarus as direct neighbors? Lukas Stege wants to find out and travels to Vilnius.

Watch video 26:05

More in the Media Center

Exploring Eastern Europe: Lithuania

Exploring Eastern Europe: Lithuania 20.04.2022

Portugal | Lukas Stege | Reise und Tourismus Reise; Tourismus; Check-in; Algarve; Portugal; Shortcut; Lukas Stege zugestellt: Jannis Hektor <jannis.hektor@dw.com>

Escape Winter, and Head to the Algarve! 28.01.2022

Check-in vom 06.11.2021, Luka Stege in wuppertal. Quelle: DW

Wuppertal - Insider tips in the Bergisches Land 15.11.2021

Check-in vom 13.11.2021

Discovering and Savoring Stuttgart 12.11.2021

More from Check-in

Litauen, Vilnius | Stadtteil Uzupis

Uzupis - an artists' haven in Vilnius 02.07.2022

A Bike Tour on the Lech River

Cycling along the Lech river 26.06.2022

Füssen ist eine Stadt im bayerisch-schwäbischen Landkreis Ostallgäu. Sie liegt im Südwesten Bayerns an der Romantischen Straße und an der Via Claudia Augusta. Altstadt von Füssen ( Ostallgäu, Bayern ) Feet is a City in Bavarian Swabian County Ostallgäu Them is in South West Bavaria to the romantic Road and to the Via Claudia Augusta Old Town from Feet Ostallgäu Bavaria

The Romantic Road 25.06.2022

Big City Feeling: Berlin, Munich, Cologne

Big city vibe: Berlin – Munich – Cologne 18.06.2022

Read also

**VIDEO AVAILABLE CONTACT INFOCOVERMG.COM** This video, posted on the official Telegram channel of Ukraines President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, shows the shocking scene following a Russian missile attack on a shopping mall in Kremenchuk in the Poltava region in central Ukraine on Monday afternoon. Zelenskyy wrote, The occupiers fired rockets at the mall, where there were more than a thousand civilians. The mall is on fire, rescuers are fighting the fire, the number of victims is impossible to imagine. No danger to the Russian army. No strategic value. Only the attempt of people to live a normal life, which so angers the occupiers. Russia continues to place its powerlessness on ordinary citizens. It is useless to hope for adequacy PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUKxFRA Copyright: xx 51724581

Russian missile strike hits shopping mall in central Ukraine — as it happened 27.06.2022

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said more than a thousand people were in the Kremenchuk mall at the time of the attack.

21.06.2022 A view shows a freight train and cars, following Lithuania's ban of the transit of goods under EU sanctions through the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad on the Baltic Sea, in Kaliningrad, Russia June 21, 2022. REUTERS/Vitaly Nevar

Transit row between Russia and Lithuania heats up 23.06.2022

Lithuania is enforcing EU sanctions and restricting freight traffic to the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. Moscow has responded by threatening the leadership in Vilnius with "serious consequences."

Litauen, Vilnius | Stadtteil Uzupis

A tiny republic with a big heart: Exploring Uzupis in Lithuania 30.05.2022

The self-proclaimed republic of Uzupis could be seen as a joke, but its foundation in Lithuania's capital has serious roots. DW's Heidi Fuller-Love meets with locals to learn more.

FILE PHOTO: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a meeting with local authorities during a visit to the southern city of Mykolaiv, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Ukraine June 18, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY./File Photo

Ukraine awaits EU candidate status, Zelenskyy declares 'historic week' — as it happened 20.06.2022

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that a "historic week" has begun, as Kyiv awaits a decision from Brussels as to whether the country will be conferred EU candidate status.