Democracy

A primer for democracy in Africa

For most experts, it is a given that lack of democracy stunts economic growth. But how can sustainable democracies be ensured throughout Africa? A new book by several African authors has some useful pointers.

Former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo, Professor Gymah-Boadi of Afribarometer, co-author Greg Mills and Ghana's vice-president Muhamadu Bawumia at the book's presentation

"Democracy Works: Rewiring Politics to Africa's Advantage" was written by prominent personalities including former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo and former finance minister of Zimbabwe, Tendai Biti. The authors maintain that Africa could have achieved much more economic success had more countries promoted and built strong democratic governance systems.

Ghana's vice-president Muhamadu Bawumia, who attended Monday's launch as a special guest, explained how the book provides lessons to enhance democracy in Africa. "Part one discusses the possible virtues of a democratic rule by reviewing cases where attention to popular preferences in the establishment of countervailing institutions have allowed for constructive economic policy development. Part two analyses the challenges to constructing African democracy in different transitional circumstances. And part three examines how elections can be made more free and fair." Bawumia then added in an aside: "I'm sure the people in Congo would like to hear more about this."

Democratic progress in Africa

A worker on an oil platform

Economic development also depends on diversification

Former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo said the reason for writing the book was not just to find fault with current modules and governance systems in Africa but to also celebrate the continent's progress in adopting democracy. Obasanjo pointed out that only thirty years ago, free and democratic elections in Africa were seen as something of a miracle. "Whereas today, not to have election in any country will be unacceptable. So we should not underrate what we have we have achieved. I say that a disputed election result which is resolved in a court of law is better than no election at all," he told DW.

According to the think-tank Afrobarometer, the number of African countries considered to be free went from two in 1980 to currently ten. 22 countries are seen as partly free and another 22 as unfree.

'Only an idiot would steal an election on election day'

Co-author Greg Mills of the Brenthurst Foundation in South Africa said during the launch that research confirms that "the more open the country, the more free, the better the economic performance." The record is even better, the more diversified the economies are, he added. But elections alone are not the universal panacea to societies' ills, he pointed out. Many conditions must be met for a country to be truly free, including strong democratic institutions, good governance, the fight against corruption and a strong political opposition. The former cannot exist passively for its own sake. Opposition parties "need to have their own narrative", and offer real alternatives for people to have a reason to vote for them.

A woman casting her vote

Elections alone do not make a democracy

Mills also said that outside electoral observers needed to expand their brief. Observing the voting process itself is not enough. "Only an idiot would steal an election on election day," the researcher said. The whole process of organizing and financing elections should be observed closely to make it as transparent as possible, and the same applies to the aftermath of any poll.

Two thirds of Africans want to live in a democracy

Last but not least, a democracy needs a dynamic civil society, especially considering that two thirds of Africans wish to live in a democracy. "I think citizens have to keep people honest, I think we have been little bit too apathetic in Africa. I think we let politicians get away with stuff too much," Mills told DW. He suggested that Africans make it too easy for dishonest leaders to divide the people over questions of race, religion, or ethnic and regional differences. "We probably need to become more assertive," he concluded

It is the hope of the authors and those behind the publication of the book that young Africans who represent the future of the continent will be inspired by it to become actively involved in Africa's democracy.

  • Martin Fayulu holding up his right hand while speaking (Getty Images/AFP/T. Charlier)

    Africa's opposition leaders who claimed early victories

    Martin Fayulu asked the Constitutional Court of DR Congo to nullify the vote result

    Martin Fayulu rejected the result of the 30 December 2018 presidential election that placed him runner up to Felix Tshisekedi, another opposition candidate. Fayulu filed an petitioned the Constitutional Court to nullify Tshisekedi's win. But it ruled that his challenge was "inadmissible." Election results had shown Fayulu won 34.8 percent of the vote while Tshisekedi 38.57 percent.

  • Maurice Kamto (Reuters/Z. Bensemra)

    Africa's opposition leaders who claimed early victories

    Cameroon's Maurice Kamto declares a win

    Maurice Kamto, the opposition candidate for the MRC and FDP coalition, declared himself the winner of the presidential vote held on Sunday, October 7, 2018. He is one of seven candidates in the race against Cameroon's longtime leader Paul Biya, who has been in office for 36 years. "I call on President Biya to ensure a peaceful transition and avoid situations that may be ugly," Kamto declared.

  • Nelson Chamisa (picture-alliance/AP Photo/J. Delay)

    Africa's opposition leaders who claimed early victories

    Nelson Chamisa, the 'legitimate president' of Zimbabwe

    Zimbabwe's young opposition leader, Nelson Chamisa, contested the election victory of President Emmerson Mnangagwa after the first post-Mugabe polls were held on July 30, 2018. He proclaimed himself the president in a symbolic swearing-in ceremony.

  • Soumaila Cisse (Getty Images/I. Sanogo)

    Africa's opposition leaders who claimed early victories

    Soumaila Cisse rejects results in Mali

    Mali's Soumaila Cisse didn't go as far as the inauguration ceremony but spoke of a vacuum of power in Mali after his rival Ibrahim Boubacar Keita took power. On August 20, the constitutional court declared Keita the winner of the election, winning 67 percent of the vote in a run-off election.

  • Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga shake hands (Reuters/T. Mukoya)

    Africa's opposition leaders who claimed early victories

    Kenya's 'peoples president' shakes hands with power

    On January 20, 2018, Raila Odinga, the main challenger of Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta, swore himself in as the "peoples’ president." He had boycotted a re-run of the elections in October 2017, after winning a court case over the legitimacy of the first election. While the post-election environment had been tense, Odinga and Kenyatta announced a surprise reconciliation in March 2018.

  • Jean Ping (DW/A. Kriesch)

    Africa's opposition leaders who claimed early victories

    Jean Ping: 'I will exercise the power you invested in me'

    Two years after the presidential polls in August 2016, Gabon's opposition leader Jean Ping is still determined to press his point. In August 2018 he reaffirmed his intention to continue his fight. Ping had initially placed his hopes on an investigation of the International Criminal Court (ICC) into the post-election violence, yet the case was closed. The criteria to investigate had not been met.

  • Uganda Rukungiri Kizza Besigye beim Wahllokal (Getty Images/AFP/STRINGER)

    Africa's opposition leaders who claimed early victories

    Uganda's Besigye: The longtime rival

    In February 2016, Kizza Besigye ran for office for the fourth time against Uganda's 30-year-long leader Yoweri Museveni. When Museveni claimed victory, Besigye inaugurated himself in an alternative ceremony. He was arrested and accused of high treason but was released a few weeks later.

  • Etienne Tshisekedi (Getty Images/AFP/J. D. Kannah)

    Africa's opposition leaders who claimed early victories

    Etienne Tshisekedi: DRC's two-time 'winner'

    In 2006 and 2011, Etienne Tshisekedi, leader of the Democratic Republic of Congo's UDPS party, claimed victory over President Joseph Kabila. He was seen as one of Kabila's main challengers hoping to run again in the next elections. He died after a period of illness in 2017, after which his son Felix took over party leadership.

    Author: Anne Le Touzé


 

