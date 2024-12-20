  1. Skip to content
Nature and EnvironmentNiger

A Niger woman makes her garden grow despite extreme weather

Mounkaila Aboubacar | Gerlind Vollmer
December 20, 2024

Floods and drought have not stopped one Niger woman from producing delicious sustainable produce in her market garden. The circular economy approach that she uses is still unusual. But she's making it work against the odds.  

