  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
RamadanIsrael-Hamas warUkraine
ScienceGlobal issues

A new chemical process facilitates plastic recycling

March 13, 2024

Plastic can only be recycled when it's all of the same kind. Yet most packaging is comprised of mixed plastics which must first be separated from one another and sorted. Could a new process called chemical recycling make that job easier?

https://p.dw.com/p/4dJeE
Skip next section Similar stories from Global issues

Similar stories from Global issues

Made in Germany I MIGD Chemical

How to improve plastic recycling?

The global problem of plastic pollution is growing, but there may be a solution: chemical recycling.
Nature and EnvironmentApril 26, 202208:07 min
Made in Germany | Screenshot

Plastic: A load of rubbish

Plastic is cheap, versatile, and durable — too durable and that means the world is drowning in tons of it.
BusinessJanuary 5, 202208:12 min
Gathering algae from an algae farm

Algae: A magic climate solution?

Plastic, fertilizer, fuel, even cow farts ... here's why we're on the brink of an algae revolution.
Nature and EnvironmentAugust 26, 202107:58 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Science from around the world

More on Science from around the world

DW Projekt Zukunft Sendungslogo Englisch (Tomorrow Today)

Tomorrow Today - The Science Show

Plastics and PFAS have useful properties, but they can also be highly toxic. How can we get rid of these contaminants?
ScienceMarch 8, 202426:06 min
DW Projekt Zukunft - Graue Haare

Why does the hair turn gray?

This week's viewer question comes from Abu Ali A. in Egypt.
ScienceMarch 5, 202401:55 min
Magazin Global Us vom 27.11.2023 - Schwefel

Sulfur stinks for the environment

Sulfur can be both harmless and toxic. It's a cause of acid rain and a pollutant present in coal.
ScienceFebruary 29, 202406:58 min
Show more