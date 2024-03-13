A new chemical process facilitates plastic recycling

ScienceGlobal issuesA new chemical process facilitates plastic recyclingTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoScienceGlobal issues03/13/2024March 13, 2024Plastic can only be recycled when it's all of the same kind. Yet most packaging is comprised of mixed plastics which must first be separated from one another and sorted. Could a new process called chemical recycling make that job easier? https://p.dw.com/p/4dJeEAdvertisement