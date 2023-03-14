  1. Skip to content
Filmstill aus A Black Jesus
Image: Film Delights
SocietyEurope

A Black Jesus

8 minutes ago

In the small Sicilian town of Siculiana, people have long worshipped a statue depicting a Jesus who is black. However, many have a problem with the current wave of black refugees arriving here.

https://p.dw.com/p/4O1nF
Filmstill aus A Black Jesus
Image: Film Delights

Can the devout Siculians rediscover their love for their neighbors?

Almost all the young people have moved away from this tranquil town on the southern edge of Europe, because there is hardly any work for them. For many locals, the lack of work alone is reason enough to speak out against the refugee center located in the town. Some of the refugees have fled from African countries and their skin color also makes some locals suspicious. Which is ironic because for centuries, people here have been worshipping a crucifix statue depicting a black Jesus.

But there are also welcoming voices. When young Edward from Ghana expresses a desire to be allowed to carry the Jesus statue in the next big annual procession through the village, he meets with support. Will Edward and his two friends be allowed to participate in the event of the year?

In a journey that explores the origins of fear and prejudice against "the other", the locals of this small European town are asked to confront their own identity, beginning with the icon central to their faith: a Black Jesus.
 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 08.04.2023 – 10:30 UTC
SAT 08.04.2023 – 21:30 UTC
SUN 09.04.2023 – 04:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

Ukrainian soldiers attacking Russian forces near Bakhmut

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy says future depends on Bakhmut

Conflicts10 hours ago
