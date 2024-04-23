  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in UkraineIsrael-Hamas warIndia elections
EducationNigeria

A 100 Naira per day school for low income families

Oreyeni-Oti Odunayo
April 23, 2024

A school in the Nigerian administrative capital city of Abuja offers teaching to students at a 100 Naira ($0.86) per day. It enables poor parents and daily income earners to send their children to get secondary school education.

https://p.dw.com/p/4ewDa
Skip next section More on Education from Africa

More on Education from Africa

Girlz Off Mute production in Ghana

The jobs Ghanaian teens don't want to do

Ghanaian teens speak!
EducationDecember 6, 202301:36 min
external

Nigerian student washes cars to fund education

Sani Usman was determined to get a university degree. So, he started washing cars to help fund his schooling.
EducationAugust 13, 202301:40 min
DW Sendung The 77 Percent | Homecoming

Disneyland for science

After studying in Sweden, Lwidiko Edward returned home to launch Africa's first 'Disneyland for science.'
EducationDecember 14, 202203:35 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Education from around the world

More on Education from around the world

DW Global 3000 | Brasilien Schulabbrecher durch Corona-Pandemie

Pandemic ups school dropout rates

After prolonged school closures, dropout rates have risen dramatically in Brazil.
EducationSeptember 30, 202205:13 min