A 100 Naira per day school for low income families

EducationNigeriaA 100 Naira per day school for low income families To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoEducationNigeriaOreyeni-Oti Odunayo 04/23/2024April 23, 2024A school in the Nigerian administrative capital city of Abuja offers teaching to students at a 100 Naira ($0.86) per day. It enables poor parents and daily income earners to send their children to get secondary school education.https://p.dw.com/p/4ewDaAdvertisement