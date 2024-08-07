A film team interviews survivors directly afterwards. Based on their statements, the documentary reconstructs the horrors of that day.

Image: Go2Films

In haunting and harrowing accounts, 10 people relate how they experienced and survived the 7 October Hamas terror attack. Some were at the Nova music festival, or at home in their houses in the kibbutzim near the Gaza border. Their interwoven stories provide a picture of the terror, reconstructing the events at various flashpoints. Animations and miniature simulations vividly depict the events as they unfolded that day.

Image: Go2Films

Over 1,200 people were killed in the Hamas terror attack in Israel and more than 240 military personnel and civilians were taken hostage in Gaza.



Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

SAT 17.08.2024 – 11:03 UTC

SAT 17.08.2024 – 22:03 UTC

SUN 18.08.2024 – 05:03 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4