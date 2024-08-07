6:30August 7, 2024
A film team interviews survivors directly afterwards. Based on their statements, the documentary reconstructs the horrors of that day.
In haunting and harrowing accounts, 10 people relate how they experienced and survived the 7 October Hamas terror attack. Some were at the Nova music festival, or at home in their houses in the kibbutzim near the Gaza border. Their interwoven stories provide a picture of the terror, reconstructing the events at various flashpoints. Animations and miniature simulations vividly depict the events as they unfolded that day.
Over 1,200 people were killed in the Hamas terror attack in Israel and more than 240 military personnel and civilians were taken hostage in Gaza.
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
SAT 17.08.2024 – 11:03 UTC
SAT 17.08.2024 – 22:03 UTC
SUN 18.08.2024 – 05:03 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4