Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Global food security
A heart shaped red balloon flies against a blue sky.
'Found a balloon, thought of you and let it go ...' — part of the lyrics of Nena's '99 Luftballons'Image: Sina Schuldt/dpa/picture alliance
MusicGermany

40 years since Nena's '99 Luftballons' became a global hit

Silke Wünsch
1 hour ago

Despite the recording company's initial doubts about the song's potential, "99 Red Balloons" topped charts worldwide.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MZvr

'99 Luftballons' celebrates its 40th anniversary

In January 1983, shallow pop music dominated the international charts. Phil Collins was No. 1 in the United Kingdom with "You Can't Hurry Love." In the USA, Hall & Oates' "Maneater" and Men at Work's "Down Under" topped the Billboard charts. In Germany, Culture Club's "Do You Really Want to Hurt Me" was making waves.

But the German music scene back then featured more than the standard Anglophone superstar pop.

There was a new genre of dance-worthy German-language songs with funny, colorful and imaginative lyrics, which also featured synthesizers and electronic drums.

Groups such as Spliff, Fräulein Menke, Peter Schilling, Trio and Hubert Kah all belonged to this genre called Neue Deutsche Welle (or New German Wave) and made their mark in the German charts alongside international stars like Supertramp, Eddie Grant, Dionne Warwick and Phil Collins.

The genre comprised mainly West German rock music originally derived from post-punk and new wave music, with electronic influences.

Picture of German singer Nena in the 1980s with tousled hair and wearing large hoop earrings.
Singer Nena in the 1980sImage: United Archives/kpa/picture alliance

A message that went global

And one major player in the charts was the band Nena — the nickname of its frontwoman, whose full name was Gabriele Kerner. With her cheeky face, tousled hair, oversized earrings and girly voice, she was known for her energetic performances onstage.

And in January 1983 this band demonstrated that Neue Deutsche Welle was more than just punky electronic fun.

Their debut album "Nena," released on January 14, 1983, had included Nena's first hit "Nur geträumt" (Only dreamt) as well as the seemingly naive "99 Luftballons."

However, it quickly became clear in the latter song that Nena was addressing, in her own language and in the language of youth, the warmongers who were keeping the world in suspense at the time: the Soviet Union and the USA. Armed to the teeth with nuclear missiles, the two world powers had not only threatened each other, but could destroy the world with their deadly arsenals.

Picture of the German band Nena on stage, with four musicians dressed in 80s clothes surrounding the singer singing into a microphone.
The band Nena adopted the lead singer's nicknameImage: Hardy Schiffler/Jazzarchiv/picture-alliance

All because of 99 balloons

Most people's greatest fear during this highly explosive time in history was that someone might accidentally press the red button and trigger nuclear annihilation. This is exactly what Nena describes in "99 Luftballons" — known in English as "99 Red Balloons." The song imagines a situation where (99 red) balloons show up on both countries' radars as unidentified objects and both sides scramble planes and go on full alert to counteract a perceived nuclear attack.

The situation escalates, all countries get involved, everyone wants war and power — and in the end there is nothing left.

No hit potential

The band's two songwriters, Uwe Fahrenkrog-Petersen and Carlo Karges, did not originally set out to write such a song: It happened purely by chance.

Fahrenkrog-Petersen had been trying out his new synthesizer and was inspired by the electro-funk that was coming out of the US then, and tried to integrate the hard-hitting funky groove into the new wave sound that was in vogue. At some point he got the idea of the rhythm change that ultimately made the composition so exciting.

Meanwhile, Karges had been carrying around the lyrics in his pocket for a while — and they perfectly fit the melody.

Picture of Banksy's graffiti street art
Was artist Banksy inspired by the song?Image: Oliver Grove/PYMCA/Photoshot/picture alliance

Singer Nena was also enthusiastic and contributed her vocals with a "punky girl attitude," Fahrenkrog-Petersen wrote in his blog, adding that it "perfectly matched the profound story and the energetic music."

The band was convinced by the song and wanted to release it as the first single of their new album. But their record company thought otherwise, arguing that the song had no chorus and with the long instrumental part at the start, no radio station would play it.

One-hit wonder abroad

The band nevertheless prevailed and released the song at the end of January 1983 — and the song took off.

On March 28, 1983, it reached No. 1 in the German charts — and enjoyed success worldwide: No. 1 in Japan, Australia, Canada, Mexico.

The German song also became famous in the United States, after a radio DJ heard it by chance and played it so often that it spread nationwide there.

It eventually reached Number 2 in the US Billboard charts in December 1983, a feat that hasn't been achieved by any other German-language song

since.

In 1984, Nena released the song in English and this version topped the British charts.

Four men and a woman dressed in casual 80s clothes smile into the camera.
Uwe Fahrenkrog-Petersen (left) and Carlo Karges (2nd from right) wrote '99 Luftballons'Image: Röhnert/Keystone/picture alliance

However, an international career did not materialize. While Nena enjoyed success with the band and later as a solo artist, she remains a one-hit wonder abroad with "99 Luftballons." But the song's message remains as relevant today in view of the war in Ukraine — a scenario that no one could have imagined for a long time.

This article was originally written in German.

Nena and the peaceful revolution: Germans love the '80s more than any other decade

Nena and the peaceful revolution: Germans love the '80s more than any other decade

Nena and the peaceful revolution: Germans love the '80s more than any other decade

It was the decade of young rebels, from the beginnings of the environmentalist movement in Germany to peace demonstrations in the East and West. A study shows: Germans remember the 1980s with a deep sense of nostalgia.
January 3, 2016
A police official seen from behind

Germany: 5 charged with treason in suspected terror plot

Politics1 hour ago
Africa

Herero and Nama protesters demanding reparations in Windhoek in September 2021

Herero and Nama file suit against genocide agreement

Herero and Nama file suit against genocide agreement

PoliticsJanuary 22, 2023
Asia

A sign pointing to the Immigration Department at the Lok Ma Chau station in Hong Kong

Is Hong Kong tightening its grip on foreign journalists?

Is Hong Kong tightening its grip on foreign journalists?

Press Freedom5 hours ago
Germany

Demolition of Lützerath houses

Climate change: German Green Party supporters feel betrayed

Climate change: German Green Party supporters feel betrayed

PoliticsJanuary 22, 2023
Europe

Two armed members of the IRGC stand in front of an Iranian flag during a pro-regime protest in Tehran

EU: How the bloc's terror list works

EU: How the bloc's terror list works

Politics10 hours ago
Middle East

The Afghanistan women's cricket team pose for a picture

ICC under increasing pressure to suspend Afghanistan

ICC under increasing pressure to suspend Afghanistan

Sports56 minutes ago
North America

Police patrol the scene along Garvey Avenue in Monterey Park, California

Asian community reeling after Los Angeles shooting

Asian community reeling after Los Angeles shooting

Crime20 hours ago01:10 min
Latin America

An anti-government protester is detained and thrown on the back of police vehicle

Peru protests: Access to Machu Picchu blocked

Peru protests: Access to Machu Picchu blocked

Politics39 minutes ago10 images
