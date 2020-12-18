 40 years of CDs : From listening pleasure to useless trash? | Culture | Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 17.08.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Culture

40 years of CDs : From listening pleasure to useless trash?

The once revolutionary technology of the compact disc is considered 'old school' today. DW's Silke Wünsch has experienced the rise and fall of the CD firsthand.

Broken CDs spread out.

It's 1985. We — budding sound engineers — are sitting in the classroom, listening spellbound to the sounds of "Friday Night in San Francisco" — the legendary guitar album by Al di Meola, Paco de Lucia and John McLaughlin, among the best guitarists in the world at the time.

The sound is crystal clear, the tones bubble out of the speakers. Although the music is playing at "room volume," we have the feeling we can hear every note, every finger stroking the strings. We even think we can hear the breathing of the musicians.

What we don't hear: The hiss from a tape or cassette, or the scratch and crackle of a vinyl record.

It was the first acoustic encounter with a CD for most of us and a revelation for our young sound-engineer ears.

A woman holding up a CD in front of a record player.

Sony's introduction of the CD transformed the way people listened to music

From Beethoven to ABBA

The compact disc had been around for some time; there was just a long argument about how much music should be pressed onto it. Finally, it was agreed that the playing time of a CD should be long enough to fit one of the world's most famous classical works — Beethoven's 9th Symphony in Wilhelm Furtwängler's 74-minute version.

In 1981, the CD was presented at the Berlin Radio Exhibition. The first industrially produced discs rolled off the production line on August 17, 1982, and legend has it that the ABBA album "The Visitors" was burned on them. Perhaps it was also a recording of Richard Strauss' "An Alpine Symphony," conducted by Herbert von Karajan, who had outed himself as a big fan of the CD from the very beginning, describing it as "a miracle." Another legend says it was waltzes by Chopin that were pressed onto the first CDs.

Champagne for all!

A short time later, Sony and Philipps launched the first freely available CD players on the market for around €1,200 — unaffordable for many people at the time. Both companies had worked together on the development and were soon able to sit back and relax, because the CD business was going through the roof.

In 1984, 3 million CDs were sold in Germany alone; in 1989, the figure was 54 million. And the price wasn't cheap: A CD cost 30-40 German marks (about €15-20), more than twice as much as a long-playing record. And this success came despite the fact that nobody knew how long the data on the discs would last.

A CD and vinyl record of The Beatles' White Album

The author traded in her crackly White Album vinyl for a CD version

They multiplied like weeds

Over the years, CD players and CDs became more affordable, record stores had to rearrange as music fans started to trade in their vinyl collections for CDs — just like me. My favorite records had become so crackly that I was eager to enjoy this music without noise for a change. And without turning them over!

I spent horrendous sums on new Pink Floyd and Prince CDs, and on The Beatles' White Album — the most important record of my life to this day. I bought jazz and classical music, and more and more pop, rock, soul and funk. Next to my record shelf, a CD shelf sprang up and quickly grew, spreading like weeds through the living room. Records and turntables collected dust and ended up in the basement.

It took on almost absurd proportions when I changed careers and became a music editor. The record companies, many of which were based in Cologne at the time, were very generous with promotional CDs. Once a month I went on a "foray" in Cologne, and when I came home with my bulging backpack full of new releases, there were still two to four packages in front of the door. My collection exploded — it needed its own room.

A man reaching up to take a CD from a CD shelf

A CD shelf not too unlike the author's

What do you do with 40,000 CDs?

My CD collection grew to over 40,000. And it had to move with me three times. The curses of my movers echo to this day. But there's a certain style about walking along a five-by-two meter shelf looking for the CDs for a party, a music show or just a music evening with friends. It has less style when you find forgotten boxes with hundreds of old promo singles in basements and garages — where to put them?

And what about throwing them all away? That's a job in and of itself, what with separating them all properly for recycling: plastic covers in one bin, paper booklets in another, the CDs themselves in yet another.

An array of CDs spread out on a cloth.

Some of the author's favorite CDs, bought in the 1990s

So, it's better to give them away or put them out on the sidewalk for passersby to take them — or make art out of them. Probably the most creative solution was to cover the ceiling of our office in the Deutsche Welle broadcasting center with CDs. My colleague and I used every free minute to stick the silver discs to the ceiling with adhesive tape. We also forced our trainees and interns to do this — after all, they had to learn that the job of a music editor also entails disposing of old promotional CDs.

My job changed again and I decided to part with my collection  — as painlessly as possible. This was not easy. Because even used CD albums with pop and rock classics are virtually worthless.

Finally, before my last move, someone who can be safely described as a total music nerd took my collection. My remaining CDs are probably limited to about 1,000.

Old school is fun

Even today, I still play music at parties from time to time. People look at me in disbelief when they see the luggage I arrive with. Two DJ CD players, a mixer, two thick folders with burned CDs and a wooden box with original CDs. Completely old school. Other DJs use laptops, have their music on a big hard drive and play it with software. Sounds tempting — just like listening to music via Spotify & Co, which has been killing off the CD for years.

Even more tempting than Spotify playlists, however, is the vinyl record, to which I have once again become addicted after parting with my CD collection — as have numerous music fans around the world. In 2021, for example, more vinyl records were sold in the US than CDs for the first time since 1991. And at these prices: €30-40 for a 180 gram vinyl record is standard. A record today costs more than twice as much as a CD — this sounds familiar…

So I'm right on trend: After I bought my beloved "White Album" by The Beatles as a new CD in 1991 because the old record had scratches and cracks, I now have it on my record shelf in a new vinyl special edition. 

This article has been translated from German.

  • Bildergalerie 80 Jahre Tonband

    The tape recorder turns 80

    The first tape recorder

    When electrical equipment manufacturer AEG introduced the Magnetophon K1 in Berlin in 1935, more than five decades had passed since Thomas Edison's groundbreaking phonograph. Many had explored the idea of recording sound electromagnetically, however it was the development of a unique tape head, in concert with a plastic tape coated in iron powder, that proved the breakthrough.

  • Bildergalerie 80 Jahre Tonband

    The tape recorder turns 80

    New frontiers in recording

    Although the first recordings were noisy and didn't sound any better than shellac records, AEG and tape manufacturer IG Farben were encouraged by a new possibility: the ability to cut and splice. Recordings could thus be edited and altered unlike ever before. In 1936 the first-ever concert was committed to magnetic tape in Ludwigshafen: a recording of the London Symphony Orchestra.

  • Telefunken Montage Tonbandgeräte

    The tape recorder turns 80

    From the workshop to the home

    Broadcasters could now pre-produce, archive and repeat broadcasts, allowing them to operate around-the-clock programs that sounded live. The Nazis were quick adopters of the new technology, utilizing its potential for their propaganda regime. After the Second World War, the devices were becoming easier to use and manufacture, leading to the production of machines for home use.

  • Max Grundig Ludwig Erhard

    The tape recorder turns 80

    Mass production

    Radio manufacturer Max Grundig soon recognized the potential of the tape recorder, namely on the mass market. In 1951, his company introduced the first affordable home tape recorder, the Reporter 500L. The innovation earned the admiration of the man known as the father of the German economic miracle and Finance Minister Ludwig Erhard, pictured here with Grundig (left).

  • Batterie-Tonbandgerät Telefunken Magnetophon 300

    The tape recorder turns 80

    Practical and portable

    The new tape recorder aimed at everyday consumers - the Telefunken Magnetophon 300, pictured here in 1963 - soon became battery powered and cable free, making it possible for people to enjoy their music anywhere, anytime.

  • DDR Berliner Disko Tonbandgerät

    The tape recorder turns 80

    Tape becomes the norm

    Even at parties the tape recorder proved a hit - offering hours of continuous play and eliminating the need to change records. The innovation was widely embraced by German youth in the 1960s and 70s, like in this picture from West Germany in 1979.

  • Burg Herzberg Festival Bootlegger

    The tape recorder turns 80

    On repeat

    With no commercial interests, music fans could now record concerts for repeated home listening, and then share the recordings with friends - like this young man at an open air festival at Burg Alsfeld in central Germany in the 1970s.

  • Tonbandgerät Wohnzimmer Karlheinz Böhm

    The tape recorder turns 80

    Total control

    Listeners could now hear entire symphonies without needing to interrupt the flow for record changes. Star conductor Karl Böhm embraced the innovation. Pictured here together with his son, actor Karlheinz Böhm, he is rejoicing at the recording of a complete Bruckner symphony, performed by the Berlin Philharmonic and now playable without interruption.

  • Tonbandgerät Wohnzimmer Nicole

    The tape recorder turns 80

    Form and function

    German pop star Nicole had a hi-fi reel-to-reel tape recorder in her living room. The Eurovision Song Contest winner from 1982 was able to listen to demo songs presented to her for consideration in the comfort of her own home.

  • Tonbandgerät Junge Spione Kalter Krieg

    The tape recorder turns 80

    Alternative uses

    During the Cold War, East and West Germany busied themselves spying on one another to gain political intelligence and get the upper hand, both economically and politically. All of the latest technological innovations were employed in such intelligence-gathering - including the tape recorder.

  • Prozess Tonbandgerät Erpresseranrufe

    The tape recorder turns 80

    Caught on tape

    Important conversations, meetings and negotiations could now be recorded. Tape recordings also became common place in court rooms, and could even be submitted as evidence. In this picture from an Augsburg District Court, phone calls demanding kidnap ransom money 28 years beforehand were played on the original device.

  • Emil Berliner Studios Studer A80

    The tape recorder turns 80

    Compatibility issues

    Tape recording was now common place and other companies worldwide began to develop and manufacture their own equipment. In 1974 American singer Neil Sedaka planned to record in Frankfurt, however when the engineer played the piano accompaniment - recorded previously in the US - it sounded muffled and distorted, as the tape from the US was incompatible with the European device.

  • Tonbandgerät Bandsalat

    The tape recorder turns 80

    Thanks for the music

    Meanwhile, digital recording supplanted the analogue tape machine. Even the digital audio tape (DAT) faded from studios and living rooms, as the CD and then MP3 took over - rendering the old "tape salad" to the attic and the history books.

    Author: Conny Paul / jgt


Related content

December 15, 2020, Moscow, Russia: A box with the Sony PlayStation 4 Cyberpunk 2077 Collector's Edition on the counter..The first week of sales revealed problems with the game for owners of older consoles. (Credit Image: © Alexander Sayganov/SOPA Images via ZUMA Wire

Cyberpunk 2077 glitches spook CD Projekt investors 18.12.2020

CD Projekt, best known for the phenomenon The Witcher, has seen $1 billion wiped off its market value in the past week. Now Sony is pulling the firm's new game, Cyberpunk 2077, from its stores after technical glitches.

PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X: Why console design matters

PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X: Why console design matters 10.11.2020

From bulky spaceship-like devices to sleek black boxes, consoles have come a long way in recent decades. That has gone hand in hand with the targeting of new products not just to kids, but to adults too.