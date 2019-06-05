 ″360° Open House - Salzburg″ | Euromaxx | DW | 23.08.2019

Join us for a tour of Europe’s most stylish homes

"360° Open House - Salzburg"

Once a month, Euromaxx takes you into the homes of creative people across Europe with the "360° Open House". This time it is about a spectacular apartment in Austria.

DW Sendung Euromaxx Serie 360-Grad Home Tour (DW/D. Schulz)

The staircase is reaching over two floors and is designed like a sculpture.

The curved concrete staircase is the centerpiece of this award-winning loft in a former tank hall (Panzerhalle) in Salzburg, Austria. The glass shower cabinet, which hovers almost five meters above the ground, is another eye-catcher.

360°- Open House Salzburg, Austria

Whether it’s a loft in the city, a house by the sea or a cottage in the mountains, "360° Open Houser" presents excellent architecture, creative interior ideas and the people living inside – all over the continent. 

A lofty apartment in a former tank hall 

The Panzerhalle is a brick building, that was built in the 1930s in Salzburg's Maxglan district. It served as a workshop for military vehicles. Starting in 2013, the 18,000 square meter building was converted into a multifunctional event venue, housing a market hall, a restaurant, several exhibition rooms, offices, co-working spaces and a health and therapy center.

DW Sendung Euromaxx Serie 360-Grad Home Tour (DW/D. Schulz)

After winning an international competition, Christian Kircher and Philipp Buxbaum from the Vienna studio “Smartvoll” were commissioned to plan the loft apartment on the 350 square meter rooftop of the building. The architects wanted to keep the overall size of the room as well as details such as the historic brick walls.

 

Besides bricks and white painted steel, they used mainly polished and waxed concrete for their interior design. With their extravagant glass shower and staircase, Kircher and Buxbaum provide an extremely modern look to an already spectacular room with a total height of eight meters.
From a central pedestal, the concrete staircase branches off like a bridge on both sides, to make it seem like it supports the upper floor. The concavo-convex shaped staircase is also used as a room divider between the living and entrance areas.

Another highlight under the stairway arch is the kitchen made from a lava stone monolith block. It can be used as an office and dining area, but the block can also be planted with herbs. The entire interior has minimalist but accentuated furnishings and gives a feeling of having been constructed as a perfect unit. In addition, there is a separate relaxation and spa area with a hot tub, and a functional and yet cozy fireplace at the entrance.

To discover this very spectacular apartment, you don't need to download an app, you can enjoy the 360º experience conveniently in your browser (Chrome and Firefox!).

How it works 
1. Click on the play icon of the 360º experience.
2. Connect headphones, turn on the sound.

Experience 360º  via
a.          Magic Windows Mode on your PC or Smartphone
b.          Click on the Cardboard icon and insert your smartphone into the cardboard.
c.          Click on the Cardboard icon and connect your VR glasses (Oculus or HTC Vive).

