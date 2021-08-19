2021 German Film Award nominees announced

On Thursday, the German Film Academy in Berlin released its nominees for the 2021 German Film Awards, the country's top cinema prize.
Fabian oder der Gang vor die Hunde (Fabian – Going to the Dogs) emerged as the favorite, leading the pack with 10 nominations including best motion picture, best director and best screenplay, among others. Directed by Dominic Graf, the film is an adaptation of a 1931 novel by German author Erich Kästner about Berlin during the Weimar Republic.
Another film based on a book, Schachnovelle (The Royal Game) will also be vying for best motion picture. It received a total of seven nominations. The adaptation of a 1941 Stefan Zweig novella set during the Nazi era is directed by Philipp Stölzl.
Six best picture nominees
The best motion picture prize takes its nickname, "the Golden Lola," from the award statuette.
The prize's other nominees are the political spy satire Curveball – Wir machen die Wahrheit (Curveball – We Create the Truth); the political dramas Und Morgen die Ganze Welt (And Tomorrow the Entire World) and Je Suis Karl (I am Karl); and the robot romcom Ich bin dein Mensch (I'm Your Man), whose director Maria Schrader received a best director nomination.Maria Speth was the third nominee in the best director's category for the film Herr Bachmann and seine Klasse (Mr. Bachmann and his Class).
Maria Schrader is known for directing the miniseries 'Unorthodox' as well as for starring in 'Deutschland 83'
Three films are competing in the best documentary film category and two in the best children's film category.
Other prize categories include best female and male lead roles, best female and male supporting roles, best cinematography, editing, sound editing and music, among others. The full list can be seen (in German) at the website of the German Film Academy.
'And Tomorrow the Entire World' premiered at the 2020 Venice International Film Festival
Award ceremony pushed back by coronavirus
The nominees were announced by the state minister for culture, Monika Grütters, and the academy head, Ulrich Matthes. The roughly 2,100 members of the academy will now vote to determine the winners, who will be announced in an award ceremony on October 1 in Berlin. The ceremony usually takes place in spring but was pushed back to fall due to the COVID pandemic.
A total of just under €3 million ($3.5 million) will be given to award winners, making it Germany's best remunerated cultural prize.
One prize has already been announced, however: Actor Senta Berger will be receiving the honorary award for her film career spanning more than six decades.
-
European Film Awards 2020 highlight diverse cinema in pandemic times
'Another Round'
"Another Round" was the big winner of the EFAs 2020. The social satire directed by Danish filmmaker Thomas Vinterberg follows four frustrated teacher friends who begin an alcohol experiment in their daily lives. The film won in all four categories it had been nominated in: best film, best director, best screenplay, and lead Mads Mikkelsen for best actor.
-
European Film Awards 2020 highlight diverse cinema in pandemic times
'Undine'
Paula Beer picked up the award for best actress for her performance in the German love drama "Undine." The film is partly set in Berlin and revives the ancient myth of the water spirit Undine. Director Christian Petzold's film had also been nominated for best film.
-
European Film Awards 2020 highlight diverse cinema in pandemic times
'Women Make Film'
One winner has already been announced — in a category that was newly introduced this year: Director Mark Cousins received the new award for "innovative storytelling" for his documentary "Women Make Film: A New Road Movie Through Cinema." The European Film Academy called Cousins' project about overlooked female filmmakers "groundbreaking."
-
European Film Awards 2020 highlight diverse cinema in pandemic times
'Charlatan'
Around 3,800 members of the European Film Academy (EFA) vote for their favorite films each year. The drama "Charlatan," telling the story of a Czech healer and his political appropriation by changing regimes, was among the frontrunners for the best director prize. In the end, it failed to captivate the academy. Director Agnieszka Holland can now focus her energy on her new role as EFA president.
-
European Film Awards 2020 highlight diverse cinema in pandemic times
'Corpus Christi'
With four nominations, "Corpus Christi" was another favorite that - in the end - didn't quite make it. The film was nominated for best international film at the 92nd Academy Awards, and took 11 prizes at the Polish Eagles film awards. It tells the story of a young criminal who pretends to be a priest after his release — and in this role helps uncover the festering wound that is dividing a village.
-
European Film Awards 2020 highlight diverse cinema in pandemic times
'Martin Eden'
The Italian drama "Martin Eden," based on a Jack London novel, tells the story of a sailor's struggle to become a writer. Martin falls in love with wealthy, educated Elena, but his growing political awareness leads to conflict with her bourgeois family. The film received nominations for lead actor Luca Marinelli, for director Pietro Marcello and for best screenplay - all without success.
-
European Film Awards 2020 highlight diverse cinema in pandemic times
'Berlin Alexanderplatz'
The German drama "Berlin Alexanderplatz" was also vying for the best film award. Director Burhan Qurbani brought Alfred Döblin's eponymous early 20th century novel into the present, touching upon contemporary issues like migration.The film celebrated its premiere at the Berlinale and won five awards at the 2020 German Film Awards, but failed to wow the European Film Academy.
-
European Film Awards 2020 highlight diverse cinema in pandemic times
'Father'
Croatian actor Goran Bogdan plays a desperate father fighting for custody of his children in a corrupt social system. Bogdan was nominated for best actor for his convincing portrayal of the emotionally charged role, which was lauded by many critics. In the end, however, the film directed by Srdan Golubovic did not win any awards.
Author: Matthias Beckonert