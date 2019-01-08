 2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Chaotic buildup, mouthwatering tournament | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 19.06.2019

Sports

2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Chaotic buildup, mouthwatering tournament

The competition kicks off in Egypt this week, with 24 teams in the running. Several changes and alterations mean that this year's Africa Cup of Nations has several surprises in store, not to mention some quality squads.

Fußball Nationalspieler Mahmoud Hassan Trezeguet (picture-alliance/empics/G. Barker)

Preparations for an Africa Cup of Nations have rarely been this problematic, despite a crowded field competing for that title.

The difficulties began with proposed hosts and defending champions Cameroon. Despite being earmarked as host nation for five years, the home of the "Indomitable Lions" was not able to adequately prepare in time. Africa's CAF football federation ultimately withdrew the competition from Cameroon in November 2018, citing both delays readying infrastructure for the tournament and the ongoing conflict with the country's Anglophone community. The replacement hosts, Egypt, were only confirmed in January. 

The Comoros went a step further, appealing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport that Cameroon should be suspended from the tournament as a whole, not just lose its hosting rights. But the island nation's petition did not bear fruit, ultimately failing earlier this month.

Also in June, just two weeks before the competition, CAF President Ahmad Ahmad was picked up by police at his Paris hotel and taken for questioning by corruption investigators. As if to pour salt in CAF's many gaping wounds, this directly followed a two-day meeting of a special commission that was supposed to reach a decision on the scandalous CAF Champions League final between Esperance of Tunisia and Moroccan side Wydad Casablanca. (They ruled that the abandoned second leg should be replayed, although that decision could face a legal challenge. In any case, any replay won't take place before the end of the Cup of Nations.)

Watch video 08:03

Captain Cameroon - Africa Cup of Nations

Welcome chance to focus on football

So it's little wonder that many actors in African football can hardly wait for the tournament to start on June 21. Between then and the July 19 final, 24 teams will duke it out in six stadiums — three of them in Cairo, and one each in Alexandria, Ismailia and Suez.

Probably to the delight of European club managers, it's the first Africa Cup of Nations to take place in the summer. But temperatures well in excess of 30 degrees Celsius (86 Fahrenheit) will pose serious challenges to competing teams, and their worries don't end there. 

"Most of the players in the Africa Cup of Nations have already completed 40 matches this season; for those playing in Europe it's even more than 50," said Tunisian football expert Zoubaier Baya, a former Freiburg player who now works as an analyst for Abu Dhabi Sports. "And now they have to prepare to go again. That doesn't just take its toll on the body, but the psyche too; these are just ordinary people."

As in Euro 2016, this year's Africa Cup of Nations has been expanded from 16 to 24 teams.

"I'm completely against it, because it will reduce the quality," Baya told DW. As at the Euros, finishing third in a group of four can also suffice to reach the last 16. Critics argue that this allows for a slower start to the tournament, unlike a 16-team competition where the risks of elimination are very real from Day 1. But proponents see the new format as a chance for added excitement. At least, former Carmeroon striker and two-time champion (in 2000 and 2002) Patrick Mbomba thinks so:

"Earlier, the big teams could rotate a bit after a couple of [group stage] wins. Not any more. The favorites will have to pay more attention to the smaller countries, which will have a chance of qualifying for the knockout stages until the very end of the group phase," Mbomba said. 

Watch video 01:42

Africa Cup debutant Madagascar is euphoric

The favorites: Egypt, Senegal and Morocco

For many, the principal charm of the Africa Cup of Nations is its utter unpredictability. Two years ago, Cameroon went into the competition with one of its weakest-looking squads in living memory and came out of it as champions.

This year, three other countries are being treated as the heavy hitters: Egypt, Senegal and Morocco.

"In Africa you can always assume that the hosts are among the favorites," Zoubaier Baya said. "In Mohamed Salah, Egypt have a top player at the peak of his powers. And obviously the Egyptian crowd will hope to play its part as well."

Already the most successful country in the competition's history, surely The Pharaohs wouldn't object to an eighth crown.

There's a strong case for Senegal too. This includes stars like Napoli's central defender Kalidou Koulibaly and Liverpool winger Sadio Mane.

"Even though Mane's name stands out on this team sheet, he remains the type of player that works for his team. That increases Senegal's chances," Baya said.

Morocco also belong on your radar. The North Africans have an extremely talented attacker in their ranks in Hakim Ziyech of Ajax. But Baya pointed out that this is by no means their lone trump card: "Morocco  have many experienced players, but above all, in Herve Renard, they have a vastly experienced coach who has won the title with two different teams. That makes them a particularly strong prospect."

Watch video 06:06

Africa Cup of Nations

The outsiders: from Algeria to Cameroon and the DRC

There's a series of countries that will be hoping to upset 2019's big three. Title holders Cameroon can never be discounted, "even if you never really know how they are going to fare," said retired Cameroon striker Patrick Mbomba. "Nobody would have bet on Cameroon winning the 2017 title. And what happened? The Indomitable Lions triumphed. Then everyone expected them to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, but they failed monstrously. We'll have to wait and see what kind of a team coach Clarence Seedorf has built."

Nigeria and Ghana could also play a defining role, even though Baya cautioned that "they are currently not exactly stable." But Baya's own chosen dark horse is Algeria.

"The coach [Djamel Belmadi] may still be young, but he's very competent. And many Algerian players have had excellent seasons. Baghdad Boudjenah has been rolling goals off a conveyor belt in Qatar, while Sofiane Feghouli has just won the double with Galatasaray."

Experts also afford Tunisia and the Democratic Republic of Congo outside chances of glory. Whether they can realize these will become clear when the action starts. All involved are ready for the games to begin, if not for the best reasons. They hope the action will finally confine the scandals to the background and allow African football to show off one of the things it has to offer: a wealth of top quality talent.

  • FIFA World Cup - Portugal v Marokko - Achraf Hakimi (picture-alliance/NurPhoto/A. Surma)

    Africa Cup of Nations 2019: The Bundesliga connection

    Achraf Hakimi (Morocco)

    Despite his tender age of 20, Hakimi was a permanent fixture at Borussia Dortmund when fit. Following a foot injury in April, the Real Madrid loanee's participation at AFCON was in doubt, but Africa’s Young Player of the Year has since been given the all clear to represent Morocco.

  • 1. Bundesliga - Ibrahima Ibo Traoré Traore BMG Borussia Mönchengladbach Moenchengladbach Gladbach - 1. FSV Mainz 05 (picture-alliance/augenklick/firo Sportphoto/S. El-Saqqa)

    Africa Cup of Nations 2019: The Bundesliga connection

    Ibrahima Traore (Guinea)

    The Borussia Mönchengladbach man made just 11 Bundesliga appearances this season, in part due to undergoing groin surgery. The 31-year-old forward, who will captain Guinea, told Rheinische Post that he’s 100 percent fit, and that he intends to lead his national team to the last 16 at the very least.

  • Borussia Dortmund - FC Schalke 04 - Salif Sane (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Thissen)

    Africa Cup of Nations 2019: The Bundesliga connection

    Salif Sane (Senegal)

    Sane's performances were one of the few bright spots in a dismal campaign for Schalke as he became a focal figure in the Royal Blues' backline in his debut season. The defender featured in almost every game for the Gelsenkirchen side, but will be hoping for fairer fortunes when he takes to the pitch with Senegal.

  • Hoffenheim Kasim Nuhu (picture-alliance/NurPhoto/J. Breton)

    Africa Cup of Nations 2019: The Bundesliga connection

    Kasim Adams Nuhu (Ghana)

    While he's known in Bundesliga circles as Kasim Adams, he went by Kasim Nuhu during his time in Switzerland where he played for Young Boys Bern, collecting a title-winners medal in 2018 before moving to Hoffenheim. An injury in the early stages of the season proved a tough setback to recover from, resulting in Adams making just 13 Bundesliga appearances.

  • Leipzigs Spieler Amadou Haidara am Ball (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Woitas)

    Africa Cup of Nations 2019: The Bundesliga connection

    Amadou Haidara (Mali)

    The 21-year-old is one of several players to have swapped Red Bull Salzburg for RB Leipzig after making the move in January. After arriving in Austria in 2016, the dynamic midfielder went on to win the UEFA Youth League with Salzburg's Under-19s in 2017, which was the same year he made his debut for Mali.

  • Fußball Bundesliga 10. Spieltag | SC Freiburg vs. Mainz 05 (Imago/J. Huebner)

    Africa Cup of Nations 2019: The Bundesliga connection

    Jean-Philippe Gbamin (Ivory Cost)

    The midfielder will see the Africa Cup of Nations as an opportunity to put himself in the shop window. It's no secret that Gbamin is looking to leave Mainz this summer, with the Premier League seemingly his preferred destination. He has said, however, that he could see himself playing for "Leverkusen or Dortmund."

  • Relegation 2019 1. FC Union Berlin - VfB Stuttgart - Chadrac Akolo (picture-alliance/Pressefoto Rudel/R. Rudel)

    Africa Cup of Nations 2019: The Bundesliga connection

    Chadrac Akolo (DR Congo)

    The Stuttgart forward moved to Switzerland as a refugee in 2009 and, at one point, even considered choosing to represent his adopted home instead of DR Congo at international level. In 2018-19, Akolo made 16 Bundesliga appearances, but failed to get his name on the scoresheet as Stuttgart got relegated.

  • UEFA Europa League Halbfinale: FC Chelsea - Eintracht Frankfurt - Simon Falette (picture-alliance/GES/M. Ibo)

    Africa Cup of Nations 2019: The Bundesliga connection

    Simon Falette (Guinea)

    Falette was born in France, but he is also a Guinean national. He’s been playing for Eintracht Frankfurt since 2017, going on to make 29 appearances in the 17-18 season. Last season he dropped down the pecking order, but did feature in seven of Frankfurt's 14 Europa League game.

  • 3. Liga - 18/19 - Hansa Rostock vs. SF Lotte - Cebio Soukou (picture-alliance/Fotostand/Voelker)

    Africa Cup of Nations 2019: The Bundesliga connection

    Cebio Soukou (Benin)

    It may not be the Bundesliga, but Cebio Soukou spent the 18-19 season playing for Hansa Rostock from Germany’s third division. The striker made his international debut for Benin just a few months ago. He is to move to second-division side Arminia Bielefeld after the AFCON.

  • FC Carl Zeiss Jena Manfred Starke (picture-alliance/Fotostand/Wagner)

    Africa Cup of Nations 2019: The Bundesliga connection

    Manfred Starke (Namibia)

    Also hailing from Germany's third tier is Manfred Starke, who has been on FC Carl-Zeiss Jena's books since 2015. Starke, who also has German citizenship, joined Hansa Rostock's youth program in 2013 after moving from the Namibian capital of Windhoek. A left midfielder by trade, Starke is also capable of playing on the left side of a back four or in central midfield.

  • Bundesliga | VfL Wolfsburg - 1. FC Nürnberg (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Pförtner)

    Africa Cup of Nations 2019: The Bundesliga connection

    Marcel Tisserand (Congo)

    Tisserand grew up in France, but decided to represent Congo in 2013. The versatile defender moved to Germany in 2016, when he joined Ingolstadt. After being relegated with Die Schanzer, he took his talents to Wolfsburg a year later and next season is due to feature in the UEFA Europa League with the Wolves.

  • FSV Mainz 05 - Fortuna Düsseldorf - Pierre Kunde Malong (picture-alliance/Bild Pressehaus)

    Africa Cup of Nations 2019: The Bundesliga connection

    Pierre Kunde Malong (Cameroon)

    Despite receiving his footballing education while on the books at Atletico Madrid, Kunde Malong never made the breakthrough in the Spanish capital. After making the step up as a first-team regular during loans with Extremadura UD and Granada, the 23-year-old moved to Mainz where his bullish qualities in midfield quickly saw him establish himself as a first-team regular.

  • Fußball 2. Bundesliga Dynamo Dresden - SC Paderborn 07 (picture-alliance/SvenSimon/J. Kuppert)

    Africa Cup of Nations 2019: The Bundesliga connection

    Jamilu Collins (Nigeria)

    Shortly after his 18th birthday Collins moved from Nigeria to Croatia in order to join HNK Rijeka. After a tough time with Rijeka, which saw him loaned out to various Croatian clubs, Collins joined Paderborn in 2017. The left back has since earned back-to-back promotions with the minnows, who will be back in the Bundesliga next season.

  • Dynamo Dresden - SC Paderborn 07 (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Michael)

    Africa Cup of Nations 2019: The Bundesliga connection

    Mohamed Dräger (Tunisia)

    Collins won't be the only Paderborn representative in Egypt with Dräger called up by Tunisia. Born in Freiburg it was with SC Freiburg where Dräger came through the youth ranks before making his debut for the club in July of 2017 in a UEFA Europa League qualifier against NK Domzale. In order to get more regular game time, Dräger was loaned out to Paderborn in 2018.

    Author: Jan-Hendrik Raffler


