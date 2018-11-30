 Cameroon stripped of AFCON 2019 hosting duties | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 30.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

Cameroon stripped of AFCON 2019 hosting duties

Cameroon has lost the right to host next year's African Cup of Nations as a result of delays and concerns over violence near two of the planned venues. It is not yet clear where the tournament will now take place.

African Cup of Nations Kamerun gegen Ghana (Reuters/A.-A. Dalsh)

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) made the decision on Friday, following a meeting of its executive committee.

The tournament is set to be the first played in June and July, following the decision to move it from its previous January or February window and it will also be the first Africa Cup of Nations to feature 24 rather than 16 teams.

The decision to expand was taken after Cameroon won the right to host the tournament.

Cameroon, the holders of the trophy, have not hosted the event since 1972 but an inspection team reported in September that there was "a significant delay as far as the delivery of infrastructures is concerned."

There are also concerns over the safety situation in the country where English speakers have been protesting for months about what they say is their marginalization by the francophone-dominated administration.

The bidding process must now be reopened with Morocco, unsuccessful in a bid for the 2026 World Cup which went to the United States, Mexico and Canada, a possible contender.
 

mp/mds (DPA, AP)

DW recommends

Cameroon's English speakers living rough to avoid bullets and machetes

The death of an American in the conflict in Anglophone Cameroon casts a renewed spotlight on the regions, where civilians who have fled the war between separatists and soldiers live in deplorable conditions. (01.11.2018)  

Cameroon separatist: 'I don’t call myself a fighter, I defend myself'

On Sunday Cameroonians are going to the polls. But in the English-speaking regions voting is nearly impossible. DW spoke to three anglophone separatist fighters about the longtime ethnic conflict's effects on society. (06.10.2018)  

AFCON 2017 Review: Cameroon fairytale makes up for disappointments

The African Nations Cup was plagued by low scoring, the usual empty seats and apathy among the people of host nation Gabon. But on the field, Cameroon's surprise success gave us a wonderful narrative yet again. (06.02.2017)  

USA, Canada and Mexico to host 2026 FIFA World Cup

Members of world football's governing body FIFA have voted to award the right to host the 2026 World Cup to the United States, Mexico and Canada. The North Americans beat out a competing bid from Morocco. (13.06.2018)  

Related content

Kamerun Manager der Fußball-Nationalmannschaft

AfricaLink on Air - 30 November 2018 30.11.2018

Reports: CAF strips Cameroon right to host 2019 AFCON tournament +++ Niger involves migrants in fight against HIV/AIDS +++ Experts seek ways to re-fertilize Africa's degraded soil

Fußball - Kamerun Samuel Eto'o

Africa's football marred by politics 09.12.2017

Africa has many good footballers, but because of the key role played by politics, national teams are performing way below their potential. Lack of trust among stakeholders has hampered progress, said coach Volker Finke.

George Weah und Didier Drogba

From football superstars to engaged politicians 22.06.2018

Some African players have become very politically influential to the point of winning presidential elections — such as Liberian President George Weah. Could footballers succeed where politicians have failed?

Advertisement
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 