 2 Palestinians dead after suspected car-ramming against Israeli soldiers | News | DW | 04.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

2 Palestinians dead after suspected car-ramming against Israeli soldiers

Israeli military shot dead two Palestinians after their car allegedly rammed an Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) vehicle in the West Bank. The IDF said the incident was a terror attack.

Israeli soldiers take security measures at the scene after Israeli forces shot dead two Palestinians in an alleged car-ramming attack near the town of Kufr Nima northwest of Ramallah, West Bank on March 04, 2019 (picture-alliance/AA/I. Rimawi)

Israeli soldiers shot dead two Palestinians and injured a third near the West Bank city of Ramallah Monday after their car rammed into an Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) vehicle on the roadside, the Israeli military said.

Three Israeli soldiers were also injured in the incident outside the village of N'ima, according to the military. Two of them have serious injuries with one in a critical condition. The third was discharged after receiving treatment for light injuries.

The injured Palestinian has been taken into Israeli custody.

IDF: This was terrorism

After an initial investigation, the IDF concluded the incident was "a terror attack." The suspects had thrown firebombs close to an Israeli highway in the West Bank prior to the ramming and soldiers found more firebombs in the car after the incident, it said.

Israeli media reported that IDF forces had entered N'ima to conduct arrests before the incident. As they left, Palestinian residents said they heard shots fired and reported that two youths were killed, according to Israel's Haaretz newspaper.

The head of N'ima's council said the incident could have been accidental after locals reported that the IDF vehicle was located in an unmarked and unlit spot. The Palestinians have not been identified, he added.

  • Ben-Gurion announces Israel's independence from a table where lots of other people sit (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence

    Long-held hope is victorious

    On May 14, 1948, David Ben-Gurion, future first prime minister of Israel, declares the state's independence, outlining the Jewish story: "The people kept faith with (the land) throughout their dispersion and never ceased to pray and hope for their return to it and for the restoration in it of their political freedom." It was the birth of an internationally recognized Jewish homeland.

  • Haggard prisoners stand huddled behind barbed wire in a Holocaust concentration camp (picture-alliance/dpa/akg-images)

    Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence

    The darkest hour

    While the controversial idea of a God-given land for Jews has biblical roots, the Holocaust was a close, powerful backdrop for the significance of Israel's founding. Nazi Germany murdered six million Jews across Europe, and those who survived the concentration camps endured expulsion and forced labor. The above photo shows survivors of the Auschwitz camp following liberation.

  • Women and children walk down a dusty road as they leave Palestine (picture-alliance/CPA Media)

    Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence

    'Nakba': Arabic for 'catastrophe'

    That is the word that Palestinians and their supporters use to mark Israel's independence. About 700,000 Arabs living in Palestine at the time fled as waves of Jewish immigrants arrived to settle in the new Jewish state. The birth of Israel was the start of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which remains unresolved 70 years later despite numerous attempts.

  • Children use tools to work on wood crafts outside a house (G. Pickow/Three Lions/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

    Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence

    Life on a kibbutz

    These land collectives, known as kibbutzim in the plural, were established across Israel following independence. Many were run by secular or socialist Jews in an effort to realize their vision of society.

  • A tank fires in the desert during the Six-Day war (Imago/Keystone)

    Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence

    A state at war

    Tensions with its Arab neighbors erupted in the Six-Day War in June 1967. With a surprise attack, Israel is able to swiftly defeat Egypt, Jordan and Syria, bringing the Arab-populated areas of the Sinai Peninsula, the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Golan Heights under Israeli control. Victory leads to occupation — and more tension and conflict.

  • Apartment houses stand in desert land in an Israeli settlement while Palestinian houses stand atop a hill in the background (picture-alliance/newscom/D. Hill)

    Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence

    Settlements on disputed territory

    Israel's settlement policy worsens the conflict with Palestinians. Due to development and expansion of Jewish areas on occupied Palestinian land, the Palestinian Authority accuses Israel of making a future Palestinian state untenable. Israel has largely ignored the international community's criticism of its settlement policy, arguing new construction is either legal or necessary for security.

  • Palestinian youths throw stones (picture-alliance/AFP/E. Baitel)

    Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence

    Anger, hate and stones: The first intifada

    In winter 1987, Palestinians begin mass protests of Israel's ongoing occupation. Unrest spreads from Gaza to East Jerusalem and the West Bank. The uprising eventually wound down and led to the 1993 Oslo Accords — the first face-to-face agreement between the government of Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), the representative body of the Palestinian people.

  • Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin und PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat shake hands as President Bill Clinton looks on (picture-alliance/CPA Media )

    Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence

    Peace at last?

    With former US President Bill Clinton as a mediator, Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin (left) and PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat hold peace talks. The result, the Oslo I Accord, is each side's recognition of the other. The agreement leads many to hope that an end to the Israel-Palestine conflict is not far off, but peace initiatives suffer a major setback when Rabin is assassinated two years later.

  • Prime Minister Peres sits next to an empty chair (Getty Images/AFP/J. Delay)

    Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence

    A void to fill

    A right-wing Jewish fanatic shoots and kills Rabin on November 4, 1995, while he is leaving a peace rally in Tel Aviv. Rabin's assassination throws the spotlight on Israel's internal social strife. The divide is growing between centrist and extremist, secular and religious. The photo shows Israel's then-acting prime minister, Shimon Peres, next to the empty chair of his murdered colleague.

  • Johannes Rau speaks in front of a microphone (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence

    Addressing the unspeakable

    Nazi Germany's mass murder of Jews weighs on German-Israeli relations to this day. In February 2000, Germany's then-President Johannes Rau addresses the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in German. It is a tremendous emotional challenge for both sides, especially for Holocaust survivors and their descendants, but also a step towards closer relations after unforgettable crimes.

  • A concrete wall under construction winds its way along a base in the desert while an Israeli flag waves in front (picture-alliance/dpa/dpaweb/S. Nackstrand)

    Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence

    The Israeli wall

    In 2002, amid the violence and terror of the Second Intifada, Israel starts building a 107-kilometer-long (67-mile-long) barrier of barbed wire, concrete wall and guard towers between itself and Palestinian areas of the West Bank. It suppresses the violence but does not solve the larger political conflict. The wall grows in length over the years and is projected to reach around 700 kilometers.

  • Heiko Maas lays a wreath down in memory of Holocaust victims (picture-alliance/dpa/I. Yefimovich)

    Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence

    A gesture to the dead

    Germany's current foreign minister, Heiko Maas, steps decisively into an ever closer German-Israeli relationship. His first trip abroad as the country's top diplomat is to Israel in March 2018. At the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial and museum in Jerusalem, he lays a wreath in memory of Holocaust victims.

    Author: Kersten Knipp


Car-rammings have decreased in the West Bank since a wave in late 2015 and 2016, mostly carried out by individuals with no known association to military groups.

The incident comes as the US downgraded its Palestinian mission in Jerusalem, a move seen by Palestinians as further stymying any plans for a peace deal.

ta/amp (AFP, AP)

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.

DW recommends

US to merge consulate and embassy in Jerusalem, downgrading Palestinian mission

The US is closing its consulate in Jerusalem, with a Palestinian affairs unit in the embassy to take its place. One Palestinian official described the move as the "final nail in the coffin" for US peacemaking efforts. (04.03.2019)  

Israel imposes lockdown on tens of thousands of Palestinians in Hebron

Israel has bolstered security in a major crackdown around Hebron that is affecting tens of thousands of civilians. The lockdown comes in response to two recent attacks on Jewish settlers. (04.07.2016)  

Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence

Triumph or catastrophe? The state of Israel was declared 70 years ago this week, according to the Hebrew calendar — a turning point for Jews after the Holocaust. DW looks back at events that have shaped Israeli history. (18.04.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Related content

Israel Jerusalem Schild zur neuen US Botschaft

US to merge consulate and embassy in Jerusalem, downgrading Palestinian mission 04.03.2019

The US is closing its consulate in Jerusalem, with a Palestinian affairs unit in the embassy to take its place. One Palestinian official described the move as the "final nail in the coffin" for US peacemaking efforts.

Palästina-Israel Konflikt am Gazastreifen

Israel rejects UN report on Gaza border fence deaths 28.02.2019

Israel has slammed a UN commission that looked into violence during a series of Gaza protests last year as setting "new records of hypocrisy and lies." The body said Israeli soldiers "intentionally" targeted children.

West Bank Brauerei in Taybeh

Taybeh beer: A 'taste of Palestine' that's kosher and halal 30.01.2019

For a quarter century, the Taybeh Brewing Company has pioneered Palestinian beer. To improve its marketability in Israel and Palestine, the beer is kosher and, in its nonalcoholic form, halal.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 