11 killed in Brazilian 'massacre'

At least 11 people were killed in a "massacre" in Brazil's northern state of Para on Sunday, according to authorities.

Police told local media that seven gunman arrived in cars and on motorcycles and opened fire in a bar in the region's largest city, Belem, before fleeing.

Natalia Mello, a Para state spokeswoman would only confirm that a massacre had happened.

The deaths included six women and five men.

jsi/aw (AP, AFP)

