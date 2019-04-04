11 killed in Brazilian 'massacre'

Gunmen have shot dead at least 11 people in a bar in Brazil. The incident occurred in the city of Belem, in the northern state of Para.
At least 11 people were killed in a "massacre" in Brazil's northern state of Para on Sunday, according to authorities.
Police told local media that seven gunman arrived in cars and on motorcycles and opened fire in a bar in the region's largest city, Belem, before fleeing.
Natalia Mello, a Para state spokeswoman would only confirm that a massacre had happened.
The deaths included six women and five men.
jsi/aw (AP, AFP)
