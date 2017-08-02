 EU: Neymar right in trademark battle | NRS-Import | DW | 14.05.2019

NRS-Import

EU: Neymar right in trademark battle

The EU upholds a ruling in favor of the Paris St Germain forward. A businessman had registered Neymar's name as a trademark, claiming he didn't know the Brazilian was set for stardom. Judges found this "inconceivable."

Football Champions League Game 5 Group C l Paris PSG vs Liverpool Tor 2:0 - Neymar (Reuters/B. Tessier)

The European Union has supported Neymar's demand for a declaration of invalidity against a trademark registration trying to exploit his international appeal.

At the end of 2012, Carlos Moreira, from Portugal, filed an application with the EU's Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) to register the word sign 'NEYMAR' as a trademark. It was subsequently approved in April 2013. This meant Moreira was free to use the name emblazoned across products such as t-shirts, hats and sports shoes.

However, three years later, Neymar and his representatives sued and the EUIPO sided with the Paris St Germain striker. On Tuesday, this decision was upheld.

A press release from Luxembourg read: "By today's judgment, the Court upholds the decision that Mr Moreira was acting in bad faith when he filed the application for registration of the mark ‘NEYMAR'."

The Portuguese businessman acknowledged that he was aware of Neymar's existence when he made the initial application, but did not realize he was a rising star, both in Latin America and Europe. EUIPO, however, did not believe this stance as Neymar's legal team demonstrated he was already a global star, even before his transfer to FC Barcelona in the summer of 2013.

Read moreNeymar omitted from FIFA Best shortlist

The judges said the claim that Moreira had "little knowledge of the world of football" was not credible, considering that he also made an application for the registration of trademark "IKER CASILLAS" on the same day. The Spanish goalkeeper had been a world recognized name since making his debut for Spanish giants Real Madrid in 1999. This showed that Moreira "possessed more than a little knowledge of the world of football," according to the judgement from Luxembourg, and that it was "inconceivable" that the defendant did not know about Neymar's potential for stardom.

Moreira's claims that he only chose Neymar's name due to its phonetic appeal were also dismissed.

  • Matthew Stafford (picture-alliance/AP Photo/P. Sancya)

    The best paid sports stars in the world

    #10: Matthew Stafford

    In American football, the top stars still earn a lot of money without even having to win titles. Matthew Stafford could not lead his Detroit Lions into the Super Bowl, but the 30-year-old quarterback brings in a yearly salary of €50.7 million.

  • Houston NFL Super Bowl New England Patriots vs Atlanta Falcons Matt Ryan (picture-alliance/AP/dpa/E. Gay)

    The best paid sports stars in the world

    #9: Matt Ryan

    Another quarterback who hasn't made it to the Super Bowl: Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons. Having earned €57.4 million last year, he is (at least financially) ahead of Super Bowl winner Nick Foles (Philadelphia Eagles) and superstar Tom Brady (New England Patriots), who are both outside the top 100 earners.

  • 5. Bildergalerie Sportfoto Mai 2018 Stephen Curry von Golden State Warriors (Reuters/USA TODAY Sports/K. Terada)

    The best paid sports stars in the world

    #8: Stephen Curry

    Stephen Curry, the man for the special moments. He is known for his accuracy from the three point line or even further. His 'magical throwing hand ' brings him annually €65.6 million — only one basketball player gets more.

  • Roger Federer Tennis (Getty Images/A. Bello)

    The best paid sports stars in the world

    #7: Roger Federer

    What a comeback for the man from Switzerland. Two grand slam titles, seven tournament victories and a match record comparable with his peak. Roger Federer returned in 2017 in impressive style, and thus earned €65.8 million as he returns to the top ten.

  • Bildergalerie Sportfoto des Monats April 2018 5 (Getty Images/G. Shamus)

    The best paid sports stars in the world

    #6: LeBron James

    His fans just call him "King James". The undisputed superstar of the NBA has won three championships and clinched four MVP titles. James signed a lifelong advertising contract with Nike in 2015, which contributes a large chunk of his annual income of €72.9 million.

  • Fußball Länderspiel Brasilien - Kroatien (imago/Sportimage)

    The best paid sports stars in the world

    #5: Neymar

    In football terms, he is still in the shadow of Ronaldo and Messi — and financially too. Although his €222 million transfer made him the most expensive player of all time, his annual income is still behind his big rivals at a mere €76.7 million.

  • Connor McGregor (picture alliance/AP Photo/J. Cortez)

    The best paid sports stars in the world

    #4: Conor McGregor

    Who is Conor McGregor? A mixed martial arts fighter who crossed into boxing for one huge fight against superstar Floyd Mayweather in August 2017. This Irishman predictably lost the fight, but earned €63.9 million in one night, five times the amount of his best-paid MMA fight. He made €84.4 million in the year.

  • UEFA Champions League | Real Madrid v Juventus Turin - Fallrückzieher von Cristiano Ronaldo (Imago/Insidefoto)

    The best paid sports stars in the world

    #3: Cristiano Ronaldo

    The Portuguese superstar drops from first place to third in the list, despite increasing his income from €83 to €92.1 million. Not good for his ego. But anyone who knows Ronaldo knows this will only make him more ambitious.

  • UEFA Champions League Achtelfinale | FC Barcelona - FC Chelsea | Lionel Messi (picture-alliance/AP/E. Morenatti)

    The best paid sports stars in the world

    #2: Lionel Messi

    Cynics might say part of the €94.6 million annual income of Lionel Messi belongs to the Spanish taxpayer (allegedly). His Barcelona salary accounts for €71.6 million of the total income, with sponsorship deals — including a huge deal with Adidas — accounting for most of the rest.

  • USA Las Vegas Boxkampf Floyd Mayweather Jr. - Conor McGregor (Reuters/S. Marcus)

    The best paid sports stars in the world

    #1: Floyd Mayweather Jr.

    Yes, professional boxers live dangerously and risk a lot for their career. But this sum more than makes up for the pain. Floyd Mayweather Jr. took home a staggering €242.9 million in 2017. That is €4,670,000 per week, or in other words, an hourly wage of €27,728!

  • Aserbaidschan Formel 1 Qualifying | Sebastian Vettel (Getty Images/M. Thompson)

    The best paid sports stars in the world

    ...and the best German

    That would be Sebastian Vettel. However, the four-times Formula One world champion slipped from rank 14 to 18, despite increasing his income by €2 million to €36 million per year. His rival Lewis Hamilton (43.5 million euro) is ranked 12th. Vettel is the only German athlete in Forbes' top 100 ranking.

  • Frankreich, Paris: French Open, Tag 3: Serena Williams (picture-alliance/M. Yalcin)

    The best paid sports stars in the world

    No women in the top 100

    Equal pay for men and women? Definitely not in professional sports. Not a single woman finds herself in the Forbes list of the 100 best paid athletes. Serena Williams slips out of the rankings after taking last year off to have a baby, having been at number 51 the year before. Her annual salary of €15.7 million is nice comfort, but also a sad reflection on the world of sport.

Neymar omitted from FIFA Best shortlist

Brazilian forward Neymar is a surprise omission from the FIFA's Best Men's Player award shortlist. There's also a complete lack of Germans on the men's list, but Dzsenifer Marozsan is in contention for the women's gong. (24.07.2018)  

The best paid sports stars in the world

Cristiano Ronaldo? Lionel Messi? Neymar? No, the best paid athlete in the world is not a footballer, according to US magazine Forbes' latest money rankings. And for the first time, there are no women in the top 100... (06.06.2018)  

Neymar in Barcelona eingetroffen

Neymar: the world's most expensive footballer 02.08.2017

With each passing summer, the record for transfer fees are be broken in football, but Neymar's move to Paris is the most astounding move of them all. The Brazilian has now left Barcelona to join PSG for a staggering fee.

Paris Saint-Germain Vorstellung Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain set for FFP investigation after Neymar, Mbappe deals 01.09.2017

UEFA have opened a Financial Fair Play investigation into Paris Saint-Germain. The French club have had an extravagant transfer window, sewing up a deal for Kylian Mbappe and breaking the transfer record for Neymar.

Frankreich Präsentation Neymars im Stadion

Inside Europe: Biggest deal in football history 11.08.2017

French football club Paris St Germain, or PSG, has signed the most expensive player to date. That player is the Brazilian Neymar da Silva Santos Junior who transferred from the Catalan club Barcelona for 222 million euros. But estimates of the actual cost of the whole deal over five years are between 700 and 800 million euros. We hear from Chuck Penfold with DW's sports desk.

Advertisement