Piers are just as much a part of the Baltic Sea as beach chairs. Ferries dock at some of them, while others are built up with restaurants and shops, or populated by anglers. But they all have one thing in common: From every pier you have a great view of the sea and the coast. The longest one is in Heringsdorf on the island Usedom (pictured). It leads over 500 meters (1,640 ft) into the sea.