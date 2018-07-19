Zimbabwe voters go to the polls in close presidential election

Age in the form of 75-year-old Emmerson Mnangagwa takes on relative youth in 40-year-old Nelson Chamisa as the leading candidates for the election which gets underway on Monday at 7 a.m. local time (0500 UTC).

In all there are 23 candidates — and none of them are the 94-year-old former president Robert Mugabe who came to power in 1980 and was obliged to leave it last November after a military coup.

Mugabe's long-term ally in the ruling ZANU-PF party, Emmerson Mnangagwa, known for his political style as the Crocodile, took over. He promised reforms and an economic recovery.

Supporters of ruling ZANU-PF candidate Emmerson Mnangagwa at an election rally

At a final rally at the national stadium, Mnangagwa said: "People are saying, and I share their views, that something special is coming to Zimbabwe."

"Once re-elected on Monday with a real mandate for change and a full five-year term, I guarantee you it's 'Go and Go' in our country. My commitment is to bring concrete change that will give comfort to all Zimbabweans."

However, in a televised statement on Sunday, Mugabe said he would not be voting for the ruling ZANU-PF party he founded. He hinted he would be backing Chamisa.

Opposition candidate Nelson Chamisa of the MDC

Head of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), Chamisa is a lawyer and pastor appealing to young and unemployed voters. They are seeking a change after forty years of ZANU-PF rule.

"The momentum is huge. Victory is certain. There is nothing that can stop the people of Zimbabwe claiming their victory," Chamisa told reporters on Sunday. "We are pulling out all the stops. We are leaving no stone unturned ... to make sure we win this election."

If no candidate wins more than half of the votes, a second round run-off will be held on September 8.

Watch video 02:44 Now live 02:44 mins. Share Historic elections in Zimbabwe Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/329M1 Zimbabwe to hold first post-Mugabe elections

jm/bw (AFP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.