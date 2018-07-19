 Zimbabwe′s ex-President Robert Mugabe slams ruling party on election eve | Africa | DW | 29.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Africa

Zimbabwe's ex-President Robert Mugabe slams ruling party on election eve

In his first speech since stepping down as president, Mugabe has said he "cannot" vote for his successor, Emmerson Mnangagwa, in Monday's landmark election. He spoke of having been "tormented" before his ouster.

Zimbabwe's former president Robert Mugabe looks on during a press conference at his private residence nicknamed Blue Roof in Harare (Reuters/S. Sibeko)

Zimbabwe's former leader Robert Mugabe said on Sunday he would not be voting for his successor, Emmerson Mnangagwa, in the country's upcoming election, claiming that the current government was unconstitutional. 

 "I will not vote for those who have illegally taken power," he told reporters from his private residence in the capital, Harare. "I hope the choice of voting tomorrow will throw, thrust away the military government and bring us back to constitutionality."

In his speech, which was described by several news agencies as "rambling," he blamed "evil and malicious characters" for his ousting, and said he resigned to avoid "bloodshed."

Mugabe's downfall came in November 2017 after the central committee of the ruling ZANU-PF party removed him as party leader and appointed Mnangagwa to take over. Mugabe's ouster after 37 years in power was celebrated by thousands in the streets of Harare.

Lawmakers in Zimbabwe's parliament celebrate as Mugabe's resignation letter is read out (Getty Images/AFP/J. Njikizana)

Mugabe's resignation received a joyous reception in parliament

'Utter nonsense'

The 94-year-old Mugabe had been accused of being too old to rule and allowing his wife, Grace, to "usurp" power. On Sunday, he slammed as "utter nonsense" the idea that he had wanted her to take over from him.

Mugabe speech came after months of silence and less than 24 hours before a historic presidential election takes place in the southern African nation — the first without him since Zimbabwe's independence in 1980. It was his first national address since resigning from power. 

An election poster depicting Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa (picture-alliance/dpa)

Mnangagwa is Zimbabwe's former intelligence chief

End of an era

Mugabe, whose rule of Zimbabwe became increasingly repressive over the years, called for a "democratic constitution" and the people's freedom to speak. He also urged voters to accept the result, saying: "Whoever wins, we wish him well ... And let us accept the verdict."

Mnangagwa, 75, faces opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, 40, of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) in Zimbabwe's landmark vote. Opinion polls, which are considered largely unreliable, have shown Mnangagwa with a slim lead.

kw/tj (AP, AFP, Reuters)

  • Emmerson Mnangagwa and Grace Mugabe

    The week that changed Zimbabwe

    Mnangagwa, Grace Mugabe go head to head

    In November, Robert Mugabe dismissed his vice president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, after accusing him of "plotting a coup against the government." Some Zimbabweans feared Mugabe was grooming his wife, Grace Mugabe, to take over in the event of his death.

  • General Constantino Chiwenga

    The week that changed Zimbabwe

    Chiwenga's warning

    On November 13, 2017, General Constantino Chiwenga, commander of Zimbabwe's Defense Force, warned that the army could "step in" to save the country from political tension and economic crisis.

  • Zimbabwe soldiers at the outskirts of Harare

    The week that changed Zimbabwe

    Tanks in Harare

    Military and armored vehicles were seen at the outskirts of Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe, on November 14, 2017. On the same day, the military also took over the state-run broadcaster ZBC.

  • Zimbabwe Major General Sibusiso Moyo

    The week that changed Zimbabwe

    Mugabe safe in army hands

    On November 15, 2017, Major General SB Moyo, the military spokesman, announced on the ZBC that Mugabe and his family were "safe and sound and their security was guaranteed." He said the military was targeting "criminals around" Mugabe who were "committing crimes that are causing social and economic suffering."

  • Mugabe meets General Chiwenga

    The week that changed Zimbabwe

    A 'smiling' Mugabe meets Chiwenga

    On November 16, 2017, General Constantino Chiwenga, along with other officials, was seen in military uniform meeting President Robert Mugabe (C) at the State House. It was reported that Mugabe was smiling as they both shook hands. However, the leaders of ZANU-PF announced that there was "no going back."

  • Robert Mugabe at graduation ceremony

    The week that changed Zimbabwe

    Mugabe puts in a public appearance

    After being placed under house arrest, Mugabe appeared publicly at a university graduation ceremony on November 17, 2017. Here, a military officer adjusts a chair for Mugabe, who is dressed in a blue-and-yellow academic gown, to sit on after arriving to preside over the ceremony. Mugabe, who was reportedly tired, was then caught falling asleep.

  • Zimbabwe Protest in Harare

    The week that changed Zimbabwe

    Zimbabweans call on Mugabe to go

    On November 18, 2017, residents of the capital, Harare, held a protest with anti-Mugabe placards demanding the president's resignation. Veterans of the independence war, activists and ruling party leaders called publicly for Mugabe to be forced from office.

  • ZANU-PF fired Mugbe from leadership

    The week that changed Zimbabwe

    Mugabe ousted from ZANU-PF leadership

    Zimbabwean War Veterans leader Chris Mutsvangwa (R) arrived at a meeting of the ruling ZANU-PF party in Harare November 19, 2017. After hours of deliberation, the party announced that it had decided to fire Mugabe as leader of the party.

  • Simbabwe Mugabe bei TV-Ansprache mit seinen Generälen (Getty Images/AFP/Str)

    The week that changed Zimbabwe

    Mugabe does not step down

    Many expected that after being recalled as ZANU-PF party leader, President Mugabe would use his address to the nation resign with dignity. Zimbabweans were left shocked after the rambling speech made no reference to him stepping down. Mugabe now faces impeachment, with proceedings believed to be starting on Tuesday.

  • Robert Mugabe (picture-alliance/AP/T. Mukwazhi)

    The week that changed Zimbabwe

    End of an era

    Rather than face impeachment proceedings, Robert Mugabe prompted dancing in the streets of Harare when he resigned on November 22. "My decision to resign is voluntary on my part and arises from my concern for the welfare of the people of Zimbabwe and my desire for a smooth, non-violent transfer of power," the 93-year-old said in a letter.

  • Simbabwe Harare Emmerson Mnangagwa (picture-alliance/AP Photo/B.Curtis)

    The week that changed Zimbabwe

    Euphoria in Harare

    Supporters of Emmerson Mnangagwa celebrate the end of four decades under Mugabe. Mnangagwa was joined by cheering crowds after he returned to Zimbabwe from exile in neighboring South Africa. He is expected to be sworn in on November 24.

    Author: Merga Yonas Bula


Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe resigns

Citizens of Zimbabwe have celebrated late into the night after President Robert Mugabe resigned, ending almost four decades of rule. The nation is now waiting to see who will replace the veteran leader. (22.11.2017)  

The week that changed Zimbabwe

President Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe has been removed as the ZANU-PF party's leader, a post he held for 37 years. The party’s youth league, the military and his supporters have also withdrawn from backing Mugabe. (19.11.2017)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter  

Related content

Zimbabwe to hold first post-Mugabe elections 28.07.2018

Zimbabweans will head to the polls on July 30. The election is set to be a two-horse race - between Emmerson Mnangagwa, the successor of long-time President Robert Mugabe, and Nelson Chamisa, the new head of the MDC party.

Simbabwe Wahlen

Zimbabwe gears up for first post-Mugabe election 28.07.2018

As the relatively peaceful campaign for Monday's presidential and parliamentary vote winds down, questions over credibility and loyalty remain at the forefront.

Simbabwe Wahlkampf Präsident Mnangagwa

Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa woos white voters with reassurances 21.07.2018

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has acknowledged the disastrous results of his predecessor's "land reform" in a bid to win over white voters. Elections in the southern African country are slated for July 30.

default

Send us your feedback via SMS

Got an opinion about the stories making headlines? Send us a text at +49-160-9575 9510. International SMS charges apply. Please make sure to include your name and your country. We will sample your texts in our show. 