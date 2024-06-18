Transactions - The dream of a better life

"Transactions" tells the story of migration in Zimbabwe through the eyes of one family whose members have been separated by the failed economy. Frank, who lives in Cape Town, and Miles and Portia, who work in Britain, support their family back home through regular remittances.. At the same time, they yearn for their homeland. A fourth sister, Chrysthle, still lives in Zimbabwe and is unable to offer the family any financial help, despite her full-time job. Their mother, Mamilo, is the central point of contact for everyone in the extended family in Zimbabwe. Anyone who needs money comes to her, full of hope. But with every loan, tensions rise. Frank wants to help, but he resents it when his mother uses the money for things he doesn't agree with. After the Covid-19 pandemic leads to hard lockdowns in South Africa and Zimbabwe, life becomes increasingly difficult. Mamilo urges her youngest daughter Chrysthle to follow in the steps of her siblings and leave Zimbabwe. This intimate film documents the situation faced by Frank and his family. How much are they prepared to sacrifice to provide for their family?