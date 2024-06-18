  1. Skip to content
Transactions - The dream of a better life

Demid Sheronkin
June 18, 2024

Zimbabwe's economy has collapsed and many young people emigrate to earn money. Those who remain in Zimbabwe rely on remittances from family members who work in Europe or other African countries.

https://p.dw.com/p/4ftka

"Transactions" tells the story of migration in Zimbabwe through the eyes of one family whose members have been separated by the failed economy. Frank, who lives in Cape Town, and Miles and Portia, who work in Britain, support their family back home through regular remittances.. At the same time, they yearn for their homeland. A fourth sister, Chrysthle, still lives in Zimbabwe and is unable to offer the family any financial help, despite her full-time job. Their mother, Mamilo, is the central point of contact for everyone in the extended family in Zimbabwe. Anyone who needs money comes to her, full of hope. But with every loan, tensions rise. Frank wants to help, but he resents it when his mother uses the money for things he doesn't agree with. After the Covid-19 pandemic leads to hard lockdowns in South Africa and Zimbabwe, life becomes increasingly difficult. Mamilo urges her youngest daughter Chrysthle to follow in the steps of her siblings and leave Zimbabwe. This intimate film documents the situation faced by Frank and his family. How much are they prepared to sacrifice to provide for their family?

A young woman stands looking at the camera, speaking. Behind her is a photo of another woman researching on a laptop, surrounded by documents

How useful is regular migration?

War, economic insecurity and the effects of climate change have heavily contributed to movement across borders.
MigrationDecember 17, 202301:28 min
A family sitting near a fountain in Bonn, Germany

Asian migrants to Europe worry after EU vote

Far-right parties have emerged stronger than ever in the EU elections. How alarming is this for Asian migrants?
MigrationJune 12, 202404:38 min
Thumbnail Explainer Mapped Out | The World’s deadliest border

How the EU compromised its values on migration

The European Union is struggling to deal with migration, and the consequences for migrants and refugees are dire.
MigrationJune 4, 202412:34 min
