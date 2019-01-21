Zimbabwe music legend Oliver 'Tuku' Mtukudzi dies aged 66

Legendary Zimbabwean musician Oliver "Tuku" Mtukudzi passed away on Wednesday in a hospital in Harare at the age of 66, his manager said.

"He died this afternoon at a private hospital ... The funeral arrangements will be announced in due course," Mutukudzi's manager, Walter Wanyanya, told news agency DPA.

The cause of his death was not immediately known.

Mtukudzi was a prolific musician, putting out over 60 albums in his 45-year career. His songs were a distinctive blend of Zimbabwean and South African rhythms that were known as "Tuku music."

Mtukudzi was also known for singing in three of his country's languages — Shona, Ndebele and English — and for featuring traditional Shona instruments such as the marimba and mbira.

Harare International Festival of Arts 2017 'Staging an intervention' 'Staging an intervention' was the theme for this year's Harare International Festival of Arts. The 'intervention' was to help Zimbabweans - through the medium of the arts - to forget for a moment the struggle to make ends meet in a dilapidated economy.

Harare International Festival of Arts 2017 When waste becomes art This artist is working on an impression of a sea wave. It is made of the waste that accumulates from human consumption, clogging up river systems and polluting the oceans.

Harare International Festival of Arts 2017 West Africa meets southern Africa on stage Collaborations help open doors for African musical talent. Malian music legend Habib Koite (left) joins forces with Zimbabwe's icon Oliver Mtukudzi for their successful project Acoustic Africa

Harare International Festival of Arts 2017 The African woman of color What is it that sustains African women? How do the cope with the vicissitudes of their lives? Young Zimbabwean fashion designer Chenesai explores this theme in these creations.

Harare International Festival of Arts 2017 The Journey The play The Journey, which was staged at this year's Harare International Festival of Arts, uses a combination of dance and theater to explore life's complexities. Author: Privilege Musvanhiri



'My role as a musician is to raise awareness'

News of Mtukudzi's death spread quickly and sparked an outpouring of tributes online, with Zimbabwe's government expressing its "heartfelt condolences" to his family.

"Zimbabwe music is poorer without our music legend," Zimbabwe's information ministry tweeted.

"We've lost an icon," wrote Zimbabwean lawmaker Temba Mliswa on Twitter.

The ruling African National Congress in neighboring South Africa also tweeted: "Rest in peace."

Mtukudzi's songs often included lyrics addressing societal concerns, including HIV/AIDS and alcohol abuse, as well as encouraging self-respect and using Shona proverbs.

Later in his career, Mtukudzi became deeply involved in charity work and also served as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

"My role as a musician is to raise awareness and motivate wider responses to the social and economic problems that continue to deprive children of a good development," Mtukudzi said of his time as a goodwill ambassador.

"I am glad I can play my part in speaking on HIV prevention, against abuse, molestation, stigma and to make our continent a better place for our children," he said.

rs/msh (dpa, AFP, AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.