 Youth apathy sours African election fever | Africa | DW | 21.07.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Africa

Youth apathy sours African election fever

Despite the youth forming Africa's majority, their political participation is riddled with inconsistencies. For example, many young Kenyans won't vote in August, but it's a different story in Nigeria's 2023 election.

Supporters of President Uluru Kenyatta wait for the presidential election's final results to be announced

Unlike in the previous 2017 election, many youth in Kenya will not vote in the August 9 polls

On August 9, Kenyan voters will cast their ballots in what many call a two-horse race between 77-year-old Raila Odinga and 55-year-old William Samoei Ruto, the current deputy president.

Kenya's Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has cleared two other candidates in the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

However, the hotly contested general elections will likely witness reduced participation by young people. That's according to IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati.

"The number of youth 18 to 34 years old registered to vote in 2022 stands at 39.84%, which is a decline of 5.27% against what we had in 2017," Chebukati told reporters in the capital Nairobi as he unveiled an audit of the voters' register.

'First to complain'

Kenya's population is predominantly young. The youth form about 80% of the nation's 56 million people. But many of them seem disinterested in the political and electoral process. But does that have to do with insufficient civic education?

"We cannot say it is a lack of civic education, but a lack of solid interest in things that matter," Edwin Kegoli, a Kenyan political analyst, said.

"We don't want to participate in electoral matters fully, but we are the ones who will be on social media platforms complaining about bad governance and the deplorable state of the economy," Kegoli told DW.

"So, we are the first to complain and the least to participate in the national discourse."

An armed policeman guards as people line up at a polling station before casting their vote in Nairobi

Analysts say many young people would not spend one or two hours queueing to vote

Marginalized majority

Kenya's youth has often grumbled about being marginalized in terms of opportunities, with most of them forming the bulk of the unemployed.

At least 1 million young Kenyans enter the labor market each year, but the majority of them struggle to get jobs, according to Kenya Private Sector Alliance.

"The political space has been inducing apathy," according to Wilkister Aduma, a youth leader running an NGO that supports young people seeking elective seats.

"This is why young people have found themselves on that side because what they're looking at is where are the opportunities, so if they don't see the opportunities, they don't relate with that," Aduma told DW in an interview. 

The young political activist believes the current economic hardships have fueled voter apathy among the youth.

It appears that young people have also completely lost faith in the entire election process, which has been made worse by a lack of trust in the politicians.

"It's very toxic and so acidic," said Peter Mwyne, campus director at Daystar University. "

It's toxic because it is not based on a mutual ground.It's a symbiotic relationship where you give me this, I give you that. It's a quid pro quo." Mwyne added, complaining that politicians only come to the youth when it is convenient for them.

Nigerian presiential hopefuls Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar

Young Nigerians are eager to select their next leader, most likely Bola Tinubu (L), or Atiku Abubakar

Nigeria's youth fired up

The picture is entirely different in Nigeria. Africa's most populous nation goes to the polls on February 25, 2023, to pick its next leader.

Unlike in Kenya, Nigerian youths seem eager to cast their ballots.

"Nigeria is in a mess, everything is upside down, the economy is getting worse by the day," said Peace Joseph, a student in Lagos.

"As a youth, most people can't afford a three square meal a day. So, I am going to come out on that fateful day and vote," Joseph vowed.

She encouraged other youth to stop being ignorant by saying, "our votes do not count."

Tolu Akinsulere, a young public relations officer, also said he was looking forward to choosing his presidential candidate.

"As a [Nigerian] citizen, I would vote because I feel it is my right," Akinsulere said.

"I implore all youths, all Nigerians over 18, I implore all of them to come out and vote because if they do not vote, then it might even get worse," he warned.

"If they [youth] are tired of the way the country is, if they are tired of the high rate of insecurity, banditry, terrorism, Naira devaluation, and all other factors affecting us, they should come outside and vote."

Political observers say this might have to do with the 2020 #EndSARS protests triggered by a video of a man purportedly being killed by the notorious Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

People protest at Lekki Toll plaza in Lagos, Nigeria, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021.

The 2020 #EndsSARS protests galvanized Nigeria's youth to actively engage in political discourse

Inspiring the youth to get active in politics

Young Nigerians mobilized tens of thousands of fellow youths and protested against police violence in the streets under the hashtag #EndSARS.

The demonstrations shook the nation for two weeks and forced the government to disband SARS and establish judicial panels of inquiry to look into the numerous claims of police abuse.

According to Amnesty International, at least 12 people were killed after the army reportedly opened fire on demonstrators.

Since then, Nigerian youth have been actively engaging in the country's political discourse, said DW correspondent in Lagos Sam Olukoya.

Political analyst Edwin Kegoli stressed that getting many young people to develop a culture and interest in national discourse is crucial.

"If we get more young people into employment and empower them so that they are participating in programs that will bring growth and development from an economic perspective, then we'll find most of them beginning to develop that interest," Kegoli said.

He called on all political stakeholders to bring serious discourse to young people and tell them the future belongs to them.

"If you fail to make a decision right now, maybe you are disinterested. You are only trading in your future," Kegoli said.

Sam Olukoya and George Okachi contributed to this article

Edited by Keith Walker

  • Werbung für Reisen nach Europa (Foto: Scholz/Kriesch)

    Tracking Nigeria's human traffickers

    Fleeing poverty

    Our investigation began in Benin City, capital of Edo State. Almost everyone we spoke to has at least a friend or a family member in Europe. More than three-quarters of illegal prostitutes in Italy are from this region. Due to high unemployment among the youths in Edo state, many young women see fewer prospects here. They seek for a better life in Europe instead, not fully aware of the dangers.

  • Schwester Bibiana Emenaha klärt Schülerinnen in Benin City über den Menschenhandel auf (Foto: Scholz/Kriesch)

    Tracking Nigeria's human traffickers

    False promises

    Catholic Sister, Bibiana Emenaha, has tried for years to warn young Nigerian women before they ended up in Europe. "Many are lured with false promises," she told us. The traffickers promise jobs such as babysitting or hair dressing, but that quickly turn out to be a lie. Once the young women are in Europe, they end up on the streets.

  • Schleuser in einer Hinterhof-Bar (Foto: Scholz/Kriesch)

    Tracking Nigeria's human traffickers

    "The people are greedy"

    After long negotiations, a trafficker agreed to an interview with us. He called himself Steve and claimed he has already transported more than 100 Nigerians all the way to Libya. He wouldn’t speak about the people behind his business. He said he was simply a service provider. "The people here in Edo State are greedy. They are willing to do anything for a better life," Steve said.

  • Straße zwischen der nigerianisch-nigrischen Grenze und Agadez (Foto: Scholz/Kriesch)

    Tracking Nigeria's human traffickers

    Dangerous Sahara journey

    For 600 euros ($666) per person, Steve organizes the journey from Nigeria to Libya. "Most people know how dangerous the journey is through the Sahara," the human smuggler told us. Many people die very often along the way. "That is the risk," Steve said, who brings the migrants personally to Agadez in Niger. A colleague then takes over from there.

  • Reporter Adrian Kriesch mit Tuareg-Kopfbedeckung (Foto: Scholz)

    Tracking Nigeria's human traffickers

    Agadez: A hub for human traffickers

    The desert town of Agadez was the most dangerous part of our research trip. The town thrives on human and drug trafficking and foreigners are often kidnapped for ransom. We could only move around with armed guards and had to wear traditional head cover to be less visible.

  • Sultan von Agadez, Omar Ibrahim Omar, in seinem Palast (Foto: Scholz/Kriesch)

    Tracking Nigeria's human traffickers

    Solving the migration crisis

    Like many others in the desert town, Omar Ibrahim Omar, the Sultan of Agadez, sees human trafficking as a problem that cannot be solved in Agadez. He is asking for more money from the international community. His argument: If Europe does not want more migrants to keep coming through the Mediterranean Sea, Europe should give more support to Niger.

  • LKW mit Migranten verlässt Agadez

    Tracking Nigeria's human traffickers

    The "Monday Caravan" to Libya

    For months now, several trucks with migrants from Agadez set out every Monday shortly before sunset towards the north. The crisis in Libya has contributed to human traffickers being able to reach the Mediterranean Sea without the usual controls. And we soon learned that the authorities here in Niger have little interests in their activities.

  • Sozialarbeiterin Lisa Bertini im Interview (Foto: Scholz/Kriesch)

    Tracking Nigeria's human traffickers

    "The girls are getting younger"

    Many of the migrants from Nigeria land on the streets in Italy. Social worker Lisa Bertini works with foreign prostitutes. "They are coming more and more," she told us. According to official figures, about 1,000 Nigerians went to Italy across the Mediterranean in 2014. In 2015, the figure climbed to 4,000. "And the girls are getting younger," the social worker said.

  • Reporter Jan-Philipp Scholz, Adrian Kriesch und Henry Ogunjimi

    Tracking Nigeria's human traffickers

    Looking for a "Madam"

    With help from a Nigerian colleague, we discovered an alleged "Madam" in northern Italy. A Nigerian host in Italy is referred to as "Madam," she is at the top of a smaller trafficking network. The madam we found lived in a suburb of Florence and one victim made serious accusations against the her: "She has been beating us and forced us into prostitution," the victim said.

  • Italien Florenz Bild 10: Mutmaßliche Madame in der Nähe von Florenz

    Tracking Nigeria's human traffickers

    'Madam' and her girls

    As we confronted the supposed "Madam" about the accusations, she admited accommodating six young Nigerian women in her house, but denied forcing them into prostitution: "It's just something young Nigerians here do." After our interview, we handed our research to the Italian public prosecutor's office.

  • Anti-Menschenhandels-Aktivistin Schwester Monika Uchikwe (Foto: Kriesch/Scholz)

    Tracking Nigeria's human traffickers

    Cheap sexual satisfaction

    Sister Monika Uchikwe has long been criticizing the inactivity of the Italian authorities. For eight years, she has cared for victims of human trafficking. She explained in rage as we asked about the customers. The men always want cheap satisfaction – sex with a Nigerian woman on the streets costs only 10 euros. "Without this possibility, this problem would not exist," she said.

    Author: Jan-Philipp Scholz / Adrian Kriesch / abj


Advertisement

Send us your feedback via SMS

Got an opinion about the stories making headlines? Send us a text at +49-160-9575 9510. International SMS charges apply. Please make sure to include your name and your country. We will sample your texts in our show.  