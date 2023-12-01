  1. Skip to content
Yalda Zarbakhch
Image: Yalda Zarbakhch/DW

Yalda Zarbakhch

With a focus on Iranian interior and foreign policy as well as societal processes and women's rights in Iran

Multicultural, multilingual, multimedial: Yalda Zarbakhch puts Iranian politics and society into context for DW's international audience.

The political, social and media developments in her native Iran have impacted Yalda Zarbakhch’s life from the very beginning. In 2009 she supported ZDF correspondents in Tehran reporting on the presidential elections and examining the influence of social media on social upheavals. For many years, her focus has been on reporting on the geopolitically significant Islamic Republic of Iran. She has worked as an author and reporter for DW, Deutschlandfunk, WDR and other media, and as a speaker and expert at panel discussions and conferences on Iran.

Featured stories by Yalda Zarbakhch

Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of Iran's last shah, speaks with DW in front of an image of the White House

Iran's exiled prince urges global support for Iranian people

Reza Pahlavi, son of the last shah of Iran, spoke with DW's Yalda Zarbakhch about the ongoing protests in Iran.
PoliticsJanuary 12, 202305:07 min
Stories by Yalda Zarbakhch

Iranian women protest without hijab at Sanandaj Technical and Vocational University

Opinion: Iran's regime cannot be fixed

As Iranian women are beaten or killed, DW's Yalda Zarbakhch asks why the West still seeks compromise with Iran.
Yalda Zarbakhch
Commentary
PoliticsNovember 5, 2022
Montage of eight screenshots of Iranian women cutting off their long hair.

Opinion: Iran's mullahs are afraid of women

Massive protests after the death of an Iranian woman are shaking the foundations of the Islamic Republic.
Yalda Zarbakhch
Commentary
PoliticsSeptember 23, 2022
Mesut Özil

#MeTwo: To be or not to be German

Michel Abdollahi, Idil Baydar and Y'akoto hope the #MeTwo debate will change hearts and minds when it comes to identity.
CultureAugust 6, 2018
external

Anti-refugee marches in Kandel

Protests are putting a strain on Kandel, where a teen was allegedly murdered by an asylum-seeker.
June 18, 201803:19 min
Iran Proteste gegen die Regierung in Teheran

Understanding Iran's new protest movement

A protest movement has been spreading across Iran for weeks, resulting in the death of at least 21 and arrest of over 3,700 people. The demonstrations started out of economic grievances, but quickly transformed into dissent against Iran's political and religious elite. Find out why a German-Iranian journalist thinks change is unstoppable and hear what Iranians in the US have to say on the matter.
PoliticsJanuary 12, 201823:01 min
DLD Innovation Festival - Skyline Tel Aviv

Tel Aviv shows off its status as startup paradise

With the world's highest number of startups per capita, Israel is a dream come true for many young entrepreneurs.
Digital WorldSeptember 8, 2017
