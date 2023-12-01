The political, social and media developments in her native Iran have impacted Yalda Zarbakhch’s life from the very beginning. In 2009 she supported ZDF correspondents in Tehran reporting on the presidential elections and examining the influence of social media on social upheavals. For many years, her focus has been on reporting on the geopolitically significant Islamic Republic of Iran. She has worked as an author and reporter for DW, Deutschlandfunk, WDR and other media, and as a speaker and expert at panel discussions and conferences on Iran.