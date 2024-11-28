  1. Skip to content
We cannot trust anything Iran says: Gazelle Sharmahd

Yalda Zarbakhch
November 28, 2024

The German government did not do enough to bring back Jamshid Sharmahd, who was kidnapped by Iran in 2020, maintains his daughter Gazelle Sharmahd. Now his family is urging the German government to to at least secure the repatriation of his body.

