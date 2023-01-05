XBB.1.5 likely to be the next major COVID subvariant

50% of COVID cases in the US are now from XBB.1.5 and it’s already spread around the globe. Early data shows the sub-variant is no more deadly than omicron.

Yet another new coronavirus sub-variant is here: XBB.1.5. The sub-variant is spreading rapidly in the US, responsible for 41% of positive COVID-19 cases at end of December.

"At the start of December, about 2% of cases in the US were caused by XBB.1.5. Now in early January it's probably over 50%. That is an astonishing rate of growth," Paul Hunter, an epidemiologist at the University of East Anglia, UK, told DW.

XBB.1.5 has already spread from the US. Cases have been detected in several European countries, including the UK, Germany and France. India and Singapore have also reported cases.

"It is likely XBB.1.5 will become the dominant variant in Europe, perhaps even by the end of January. But we'll be able to manage it, there's no doubt about that," said Hunter.

XBB.1.5 transmits more easily

XBB.1.5 is a sub-variant of omicron, which is currently the dominant coronavirus variant globally. XBB.1.5 is a "recombinant" sub-variant of omicron, meaning it contains genetic material from different coronavirus sub-variants.

"Since we first discovered XBB some months back, it's been evolving. XBB.1.5 has evolved escape mutations, meaning the virus is better at evading immunity," Hunter said.

XBB.1.5 is still neutralized by immune cells, explained Hunter, but the immune system doesn't recognize it as well.

"It takes longer for the immune system to decide which antibodies to produce to stop XBB.1.5 virus particles reproducing. That's important because how sick you get depends on how much virus is circulating in your body," said Michael Head, an epidemiologist at the University of Southampton, UK.

With a slower immune response, XBB.1.5 has more time to reproduce, increasing the likelihood of developing COVID symptoms.

Masks help to reduce the spread of the XBB.1.5 COVID-19 subvariant Image: Angelos Tzortzins/AFP

Is XBB.1.5 more dangerous?

Early indications in the US suggest XBB.1.5 is not more deadly than other omicron sub-variants.

"Credible sources in the US tell us people with XBB.1.5 variant do not have more severe COVID symptoms," said Hunter.

However, experts are concerned that if XBB.1.5 spreads rapidly, the number of people with severe symptoms similar to those from other omicron sub-variants will rise from sheer weight of infections.

According to Michael Head, the spread of the new sub-variant comes at a bad time for health services.

"There are already high circulating levels of most respiratory viruses, including COVID-19 and influenza, this winter. There will be consequences on other areas of health [from XBB.1.5], for example routine surgery where operations will be postponed to address current healthcare demands," said Head.

The World Health Organization and other health institutions are keeping a close eye on infection and hospital data to track the sub-variant's impact on patients.

Vaccines help protect against severe COVID-19 symptoms from XBB.1.5 Image: Navesh Chitrakar/REUTERS

Vaccines effective against XBB.1.5

Because XBB.1.5 is a sub-variant of omicron, vaccination and/or prior COVID infection will still provide systemic immunity to XBB.1.5.

"Vaccines still give us the same protection from severe COVID disease if you get XBB.1.5. However, it might be that we are slightly less protected from XBB.1.5 being transmitted," Hunter said.

According to experts, COVID-19 is here to stay, meaning new sub-variants like XBB.1.5 are likely to keep on emerging.

"A high vaccination uptake is crucial to minimizing the impact of COVID-19 as a public health problem. But in the longer-term, we really do need a ‘second generation' vaccine that protects against infection and illness from all coronavirus variants," Head told DW.