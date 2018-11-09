WWI centenary: Merkel and Macron visit armistice site

The leaders of Germany and France on Saturday made a pilgrimage to the spot where an armistice was signed a century ago to end World War I.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron took part in a memorial ceremony at the Compiegne forest, 90 kilometers (56 miles) northeast of Paris.

On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, 1918, an initial agreement to end four years of one of the world's deadliest conflicts was signed by the Allies and Germany in a train carriage in a nearby forest clearing, from where the two leaders on Saturday held a symbolic repeat signing ceremony.

Merkel and Macron then watched as the French and German militaries held a joint march to remember the 1.4 million French and 2 million German soldiers killed in the 1914-1918 war.

Unforgotten victims and memorial places Douaumont Ossuary The Douaumont charnel house is a burial site for the bones of soldiers killed on the western front near Verdun, who could not be identified. In 1984, on the 70th anniversary of the outbreak of the First World War, François Mitterand and Helmut Kohl stood here hand in hand and declared: "We have reconciled. We have come to an understanding. We have become friends".

Unforgotten victims and memorial places Verdun Memorial The Battle of Verdun, in the north-east of France, is a symbol of the horror of the First World War. Hundreds of thousands of soldiers died between February and December 1916. The museum, founded in 1967, was reopened in the presence of the French President François Hollande and the German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the 100th anniversary of the commemoration of this battle.

Unforgotten victims and memorial places Memorial Notre-Dame-de-Lorette The Memorial Notre-Dame-de-Lorette, completed in 2014, lists in the "Ring of Remembrance" (L’Anneau de la Mémoire ) the names of around 600,000 soldiers killed in the northern French region during the First World War. These include soldiers from the British Empire, Germany, France and French colonies in Africa.

Unforgotten victims and memorial places The German-French memorial at Hartmannswillerkopf This German-French memorial was opened in November 2017 by French President Emmanuel Macron and Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. It complements a national cemetery and a crypt which, since the end of the First World War, have commemorated the victims of a senseless battle of trench warfare over the mountain of the same name in French Alsace.

Unforgotten victims and memorial places In Flanders Fields Museum One of the main war sites of the First World War is the region around the Belgian city of Ypres. The war museum "In Flanders Fields" is located in the Gothic textile halls building, which was rebuilt after the devastating destruction. The name of the museum is the title of a poem by the Canadian military doctor John McCrae, whose friend died in 1915 at Ypres shortly before he wrote it.

Unforgotten victims and memorial places Mons Memorial Museum Opened in 2005, the museum in Mons, Belgium, does not focus on war equipment or strategies, but on the human being. The display cases contain many personal objects of soldiers and civilians, which give an impression of life during the war and occupation. The region in the northwest of Belgium was a hotly contested site during both world wars.

Unforgotten victims and memorial places Ossuary of Castel Dante In the northern Italian town of Rovereto, a war museum, the Castel Dante ossuary and the peace bell commemorate the victims of the First World War. The bell was cast in 1924 from molten cannons of the war opponents Italy and Austria-Hungary. With 100 chimes every evening it recalls the dead of all wars.

Unforgotten victims and memorial places Kobarid Museum The region of Kobarid in present-day Slovenia was also the scene of several battles between Austria-Hungary and Italy during the First World War. The Kobarid Museum (Kobariški Muzej documents the battles on the Isonzo front as well as the everyday warfare of the soldiers on both sides.

Unforgotten victims and memorial places Çanakkale Martyrs' Memorial Like many others on the Turkish peninsula of Gallipoli, the Çanakkale monument commemorates the battle of the same name between soldiers of the Ottoman Empire and troops from Great Britain, France, Australia and New Zealand. Engraved in stone is a quote attributed to President Atatürk: "There is no difference between the Johnnies and Mehmets. Therefore rest in peace."

Unforgotten victims and memorial places Neue Wache In Germany, remembrance of the First World War is mainly decentralized. In almost every community there are monuments for those who died. The "Central Memorial of the Federal Republic of Germany to the Victims of War and Tyranny" has been the Neue Wache in Berlin since 1993. Inside, the bronze sculpture "Mother with Dead Son" was designed by the artist Käthe Kollwitz. Author: Andreas Kirchhoff (sbc)



'War to end all wars'

The 'Great War' mobilized some 70 million military personnel as two Europe coalitions — led by France and Russia and Britain on one side, and Germany, Austria-Hungary and Italy on the other — fought a war that, at the time, was unprecedented in scale the death and destruction caused.

Some 40 million people were killed or injured in World War I — as many as 11 million of them were military personnel.

A museum in France's Compiegne forest is home to a renovated railway carriage where the World War I amistice was signed in 1918

Earlier on Saturday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau kicked off the weekend's solemn events with a visit to a cemetery in northern France containing the remains of 820 Canadian casualties from the 1914-1918 conflict.

Trudeau is one of 67 heads of state due to take part in the commemorations in France, which culminates with a moving ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in central Paris on Sunday morning. Two minutes of silence will be held around the world to remember those killed and wounded.

Steinmeier in London

Further armistice commemorations are being held all over the world this weekend, including in London, where on Sunday, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will become the first German head of state to take part in the annual wreath-laying ceremony at the Cenotaph war memorial.

Steinmeier will join Queen Elizabeth and British Prime Minister Theresa May at the solemn observance, which will be followed by a service at Westminster Abbey.

US President Donald Trump, meanwhile, was due to visit US military cemeteries in northern France on Saturday and Sunday, where many of the 110,000 American dead out of 4 million US troops mobilized during World War I are buried.

Trump met Macron at the Elysee Palace earlier on Saturday, shortly after blasting his French counterpart's plans to launch a European army as "very insulting."

The pair later played down any differences over the new European defense plan, with Macron insisting it was in line with Trump's repeated demands for European countries to pull their weight more in the Western military alliance NATO.

Serbia holds war games

Serbia, which is often wrongly accused of starting World War I after a Serb nationalist assassinated the Austrian archduke in Sarajevo, Bosnia, in 1914, was holding large military drills on Saturday to mark the armistice centenary.

Commenting on the drill that involved some 8,000 troops, Serbian strongman Aleksandar Vucic said he was "overjoyed" by the display. He also announced more state investment into the armed forces and more armored transporters supplied by its traditional ally, Russia.

"I am very happy – everyone has seen the ground trembling with MiGs flying above, and when those 250-kilo (551 lb) bombs hit, half the hill was shaking," he told the Serbian national broadcaster.

The live-ammunition maneuvers, dubbed "The Century of Winners," are widely seen as a show of force amid rising tensions with neighboring Kosovo.

Femen protest in Paris

While millions of people prepared for a weekend of somber commemorations, three supporters of the radical feminist Femen movement demonstrated in Paris on Saturday morning, holding placards spattered with fake blood and slogans that included 'Welcome War Criminals," and "Fake Peacemakers."

French news reports said the protesters were quickly removed by police.

1914/1918 - Not then, not now, not ever Germany / Günther Uecker: Untitled The exhibition "1914/1918 - Not Then, Not Now, Not Ever," shown at the German Reichstag in Berlin, was commissioned to commemorate the end of the First World War on November 11, 1918. The works were created by artists from the 31 countries involved in the conflict. This one is from the German sculptor and installation artist Günther Uecker.

1914/1918 - Not then, not now, not ever Günther Uecker: Untitled, detail Uecker has been using nails in his art since the 1950s. The Düsseldorf artist's symbolic works, which deal with different political issues, have been featured in different Bundestag exhibitions, including the 1996 installation entitled Fall, in remembrance of the pogrom night in Germany on November 9, 1938. He also designed the Bundestag's Prayer Room in 1998–99.

1914/1918 - Not then, not now, not ever Bulgaria / Nedko Solakov: Dead Warriors Each artist was given the same material to create a work for the exhibition: a cube of wood of 30 by 30 by 30 centimeters (12" x 12" x 12") from oak trees that stood in a fiercely disputed section of the front in Alsace. Through discolorations or even leftover war projectiles, traces of the conflict can still be seen in the wood itself. This work is by Bulgarian artist Nedko Solakov.

1914/1918 - Not then, not now, not ever Nedko Solakov: Dead Warriors, detail One of the best-known Bulgarian artists of his generation, Solakov has regularly participated in international exhibitions, such as the Documenta 12 (2007) and Documenta 13 (2012), and the Venice Biennale in 2001, 2003 and 2007. His storytelling works include historical references and touches of humor. Here, he added a few ink spots to the cube of wood to create a work called Dead Warriors.

1914/1918 - Not then, not now, not ever Austria / Hermann Nitsch: Untitled Austrian avant-garde artist Hermann Nitsch turned the cube of wood into a symbolic butcher's block covered with blood, recalling the brutality of war. World War I caused 20 million deaths and about 23 million military personnel were wounded, making it one of the deadliest conflicts in human history.

1914/1918 - Not then, not now, not ever Hermann Nitsch: Untitled, detail Nitsch has long shown his fascination with bloody scenes. His performances in the early 1960s were so provocative that they led to court trials and imprisonment. Although the 80-year-old artist now avoids killing animals during his performances, his "120. Aktion" from 2004 still involved a slaughtered bull, five dead pigs and 600 liters of blood. The blood on the wooden block, however, is paint.

1914/1918 - Not then, not now, not ever South Africa / Wim Botha: Untitled Botha is best known for his sculptures carved out of books. The South African artist often juxtaposes light and movement with dark figures in a state of conflict. The pieces of glass placed around the wooden skeleton in this piece mirror the work's current surroundings, adding new elements and questions to the history of war.

1914/1918 - Not then, not now, not ever Wim Botha: Untitled, detail Born in 1974, Botha is one of the youngest artists in the show, along with the Ukrainian Aljoscha and the Turk Cevdet Erek. The exhibition's oldest artist, the Romanian Geta Bratescu, was born in 1926. Interestingly, her installation was the only one to include a video on an iPad. "Variety in the forms of expression was important in the selection of the artists," said curator Mattijs Visser.

1914/1918 - Not then, not now, not ever Ireland / Sean Scully: The Disappearing Boys The Irish-born American-based artist Sean Scully is renowned for his large abstract paintings. However, for his work entitled The Disappearing Boys, he created a very concrete sculpture. John, Johannes, Jean: three versions of the same name in English, German and French are engraved on a coffin, referring to three of the major European powers at the center of the world conflict.

1914/1918 - Not then, not now, not ever Sean Scully: The Disappearing Boys, detail The curator of the exhibition, Mattijs Visser, said he was fascinated by how the works on show reveal deep connections with the country of origin of the artists. The title of Scully's work can be seen as a reference to those who were abducted, killed and secretly buried during the Troubles in Northern Ireland. These victims were known as the Disappeared.

1914/1918 - Not then, not now, not ever Australia / Fiona Hall: Fell War and death also have consequences for subsequent generations. The Australian artist Fiona Hall placed a charred cradle on a coffin in her work, entitled Fell. The sculptor was the first to represent Australia in its new pavilion at the Venice Biennale when it opened in May 2015.

1914/1918 - Not then, not now, not ever Fiona Hall: Fell, detail Hall is renowned for transforming ordinary, everyday materials into organic forms in her works, giving them historical and contemporary relevance. With the sawdust from her sculpture, she also created a bread that's wrapped in barbed wire. Sawdust was sometimes added to baked goods during World War I to compensate for shortages of flour.

1914/1918 - Not then, not now, not ever Armenia / Jean Boghossian: Double World Born in Syria, the painter and sculptor Jean Boghossian is Lebanese and has been living in Brussels since 1975. Since he is also of Armenian descent, the international artist represented the country at the Venice Biennale in 2017 as well as in the "1914/1918 - Not Then, Not Now, Not Ever" exhibition. He split his block of wood into two pieces.

1914/1918 - Not then, not now, not ever Jean Boghossian: Double World, detail Boghossian is renowned for his experimentation with fire and smoke in his works. In Double World, one side is burnt, representing the losers of the conflict. The sharp edges of the two pieces show how the different camps appear threatening to each other and clash, but the two laser-cut blocks also fit perfectly together, which the artist sees as a symbol of hope.

1914/1918 - Not then, not now, not ever 1914/1918 - Not Then, Not Now, Not Ever Tours can be booked to visit the memorial exhibition "1914/1918 - Not Then, Not Now, Not Ever," on show in the German Reichstag building until January 6, 2019. The exhibition will travel to the UN's headquarters in New York in 2019. Author: Elizabeth Grenier



