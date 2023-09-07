  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Moon Sniper
Beethovenfest
Nature and EnvironmentEurope

WWF urges fundamental change in EU water management

September 7, 2023

Water scarcity is a growing problem across Europe, and mismanagement is to blame for it, the NGO says. Climate change is exacerbating the issue.

https://p.dw.com/p/4W4U4
The Mediano reservoir at 25.5% of its capacity due to the ongoing drought, on July 26, 2023 in Huesca province, Spain
Image: Ander Gillenea/AFP/Getty Images

A new study from environmental advocacy group WWF finds that Europe is increasingly suffering "from a lack of water due to decades of water mismanagement and degradation of freshwater ecosystems."

The  report, published on Thursday, says climate change is a contributing factor in this, but emphasizes that "the primary responsibility lies with the way we consume, regulate, and use water."

What did the WWF's study find?

Based on case studies from four European countries — Spain, France, the Netherlands and Bulgaria — the WWF report highlights different forms of water mismanagement.

It provides only a snapshot of the continent's water issues, but shows how both the quantity and the quality of Europe's water are waning.

Droughts already cause economic damage worth €9 billion (roughly $9.6 billion) each year, and almost one in three people living in Europe have experienced difficulties accessing water, the organization said.

At the same time, more than a quarter of Europe's groundwater bodies are "not in good chemical status."

Poor management of water ecosystems is a problem across the continent: In Germany, for example, "only slightly less than 10% of rivers, lakes and coastal waters are in good ecological status," according to the WWF. This is far below the EU average.

"We do everything we can to drain the water out of the landscape as quickly as possible — and then we are surprised when there are crop failures in the summer due to drought," Theresa Schiller, WWF water resources officer, told German news agency DPA.

25% of global population faces water stress: WRI report

What can be done to improve this?

The WWF's report confirms a tendency other studies have shown before. Earlier this year, researchers found that Europe has been "suffering from a severe drought since 2018." Countries like Spain, France, Hungary but also Germany have been suffered from droughts in recent years.

In Thursday's report, climate advocates called for a paradigm shift in the EU's water governance. "The EU must push forward a sustainable water and climate adaptation agenda," Schiller said.

The EU's own environmental agency has acknowledged this as well, saying that "Europe needs to strengthen the resilience of its ecosystems and use water more efficiently."

Specific measures to reduce water consumption could include using more treated industrial and domestic wastewater for agricultural irrigation, which makes up around 40% of Europe's water consumption.

The WWF's recommendations to EU states included trying to use less water from natural reserves like lakes and rivers and giving more such freshwater sites protected status, as well as phasing out "subsdies and funds which are harmful to water resilience." 

fg/msh (AFP, dpa)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Deutschland Dürre Trockenheit

Water Scarcity - The Quest for New Sources

Water Scarcity - The Quest for New Sources

People and countries worldwide are facing more droughts, more heat and growing water shortages.
July 28, 2023

Drying up: EU water scarcity must be addressed through better climate adaptation

WWF-report 'Drying up: EU water scarcity must be addressed through better climate adaptation.'
www.wwf.eu

Water scarcity conditions in Europe

EEA: Water scarcity conditions in Europe
www.eea.europa.eu
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Abrams tanks in a line

Ukraine updates: US to supply depleted uranium ammo to Kyiv

ConflictsSeptember 7, 2023
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Gabonese celebrate the recent coup

Africa's wave of coups stokes fears among autocrats

Africa's wave of coups stokes fears among autocrats

PoliticsSeptember 7, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Bangladeshi Nobel laureate and microfinance pioneer Muhammad Yunus

Why is Bangladesh cracking down on Nobel laureate Yunus?

Why is Bangladesh cracking down on Nobel laureate Yunus?

PoliticsSeptember 7, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

People standing on a film set during the 1950s, with buildings around.

What was it like to be Jewish in East Germany?

What was it like to be Jewish in East Germany?

CultureSeptember 7, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

High-rise buildings in an area with a high level of air pollution in Sofia, Bulgaria

Air pollution: Nearly everyone in Europe breathing bad air

Air pollution: Nearly everyone in Europe breathing bad air

Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 7, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Supporters of Shiite Muslim leader Moqtada Sadr step on a LGBTQ rainbow flag

Iraq debates law on death penalty for same-sex relationships

Iraq debates law on death penalty for same-sex relationships

Human RightsSeptember 7, 2023
More from Middle East

Latin America

Kolumbien Bogota | Frau auf Motorrad

Women in Colombia seek safety on motorbikes

Women in Colombia seek safety on motorbikes

SocietySeptember 6, 202301:54 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage