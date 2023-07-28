  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Wildfires
Women's World Cup
Germany

Water Scarcity - The Quest for New Sources

53 minutes ago

People and countries worldwide are facing more droughts, more heat and growing water shortages.

https://p.dw.com/p/4UVHx
Deutschland Dürre Trockenheit
Image: Peter Gercke/dpa/picture-alliance

Even in Germany a sufficient supply of water cannot be taken for granted everywhere. The hope now is to secure that supply with new - and old - ideas.

Themenpaket | Weltwasserbericht Themenbild Wassermangel Dürre Trinkwasser
Image: Jochen Tack/dpa/picture alliance

The situation in Germany is not comparable to that in many hotter countries, but even here the search for clean water is becoming a growing challenge. Some regions have had an acutely dry last few years, and groundwater levels have plummeted. The causes are not just more drought periods but also soil sealing - and higher pollutant levels in the water have also become a problem. 

 

 

 

Videostill | Dokumentation | Nahaufnahme: Wassernot - Auf der Suche nach neuen Quellen
Image: ZDF

The search for solutions has many facets. Günther Westenhoff has spent years using his divining rod to track down water sources for drilling companies. Increasing aridity means they have to bore deeper and deeper. While he cannot explain how his divining rod works, he shows us that it produces results.

 

 

 

Videostill | Dokumentation | Nahaufnahme: Wassernot - Auf der Suche nach neuen Quellen
Image: ZDF

Water rights - who is permitted to extract how much water - are becoming a source of growing contention. In the small southern German town of Bergtheim the mayor has been trying to mediate between consumers and farmers, who require more water for their crops. One solution would be a long-distance pipeline - but the costs would have to be passed on to those consuming the water.

 

 

Videostill | Dokumentation | Nahaufnahme: Wassernot - Auf der Suche nach neuen Quellen
Image: ZDF

It’s been a wakeup call for customers, says civil engineer Andreas Baur, who is based nearby. He provides advice on finding water supplies - and has become a very busy man. Many local authorities are eager to prepare for further dry periods by drilling new wells. Bauer says water consumption has risen - in industry, farming and for private demand, such as for filling swimming pools. The first step in locating water is to compile hydrogeological maps and calculate the groundwater flow. Then the geologists recommend specific spots to conduct drilling.

Videostill | Dokumentation | Nahaufnahme: Wassernot - Auf der Suche nach neuen Quellen
Image: ZDF

In northern Germany it’s not just climate change causing problems with water. In large parts of Lower Saxony and North Rhine Westphalia, upper groundwater areas have been rendered unusable by the farming sector’s sprays, nitrates from liquid manure and fermentation residues. Egon Harms from the OOWV water provider says they now need a 10-year head-start with drilling before the same things happens to deeper layers. Things are looking bleak, and although Germany is now finally complying with nitrate limits after years of EU pressure, Egon Harms insists that far too little action is being taken to protect drinking water.

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

MON 31.07.2023 – 18:15 UTC
MON 31.07.2023 – 23:30 UTC
TUE 01.08.2023 – 03:30 UTC
TUE 01.08.2023 – 09:15 UTC
TUE 01.08.2023 – 12:15 UTC
TUE01.08.2023 – 21:30 UTC
WED 02.08.2023 – 07:30 UTC
WED 02.08.2023 – 10:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

TUE 01.08.2023 – 09:15 UTC
WED 02.08.2023 – 07:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3


 

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Protesters outside a large fire in Niamey, Niger

Niger coup not 'final,' says France as army backs putsch

Politics3 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Asisat Oshoala celebrates scoring the third goal in Nigeria's 3-2 World Cup win over Australia

World Cup: Diaspora Nigerians catch soccer fever

World Cup: Diaspora Nigerians catch soccer fever

Sports20 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Black and yellow barriers on a roadway

South Korea unification ministry to get tougher on North

South Korea unification ministry to get tougher on North

Conflicts22 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A defused bomb sits on the back of a truck in Berlin

Germany's problem with its thousands of unexploded bombs

Germany's problem with its thousands of unexploded bombs

SocietyJuly 27, 202307:58 min
More from Germany

Europe

Two men expose their stomachs in a gym. On the right is blurred out text from an Instagram post

German soccer star Özil's tattoo: Who are the Gray Wolves?

German soccer star Özil's tattoo: Who are the Gray Wolves?

Politics15 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A disabled man sits in a wheelchair near a woman outside a tent at the "Blue camp" for Syrians displaced by conflict near the town of Maaret Misrin in the rebel-held northern part of the northwestern Idlib province.

Disabilities in Syria: A 'hidden' crisis

Disabilities in Syria: A 'hidden' crisis

Human Rights19 hours ago
More from Middle East
Go to homepage