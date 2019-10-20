World's oldest pearl found in Abu Dhabi

Archaeologists in the United Arab Emirates have discovered an 8,000-year-old pearl in a Stone Age settlement. Emirati experts believe pearls were traded in ancient Mesopotamia and perhaps worn as jewelry.
Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism has announced the discovery of the world's oldest known natural pearl during excavations on Marawah Island, off the coast of the Emirati capital.
The pearl was discovered among the ruins of a Stone Age settlement on the island. It's discovery could have implications for what is known about the history of trade.
According to the director of the archaeological unit, Abdulla Khalfan Al-Kaabi, the pearl is at least 8,000 years old, which is "evidence that the pearl trade existed from at least as far back as the Neolithic period."
The excavation on Marawah Island also led to the discovery of pottery and arrowheads.
Emirati researchers have suggested pearls might have been traded for pottery and other goods in Mesopotamia, the ancient civilization covering what are today parts of Syria, Iraq and Iran. It is credited with inventing the wheel, farming, writing and mathematics.
During the 19th and early 20th centuries, when what is today the United Arab Emirates was controlled by different colonial powers, the pearl trade was a major factor in the area's economy. However, since the invention of pearl oyster farming in Japan in the late 1920s, the cost of pearls has dropped dramatically.
The Marawah Island pearl will be on display during an upcoming exhibit at the Louvre Abu Dhabi titled "10,000 Years of Luxury."
A German-Egyptian archaeological team has unearthed an 8-meter colossus depicting one of ancient Egypt's most powerful pharaohs. The statue was found in the working class Cairo neighborhood of al-Matariya. (11.03.2017)
Some 227 skeletons have been found in the coastal Peruvian town of Huanchaco. Researchers believe the children were sacrified to bring an end to the El Nino weather phenomenon. (28.08.2019)
Researchers have discovered ancient ceramic drinking vessels in Bavaria that give unprecedented insight into how prehistoric humans used milk to feed infants. Some of the vessels are shaped like animals. (25.09.2019)
Archeologists in Greece have discovered a trove of gold rings, jewels and weapons inside the tomb of a warrior dating back to 1,500 B.C. Authorities say the grave is the most spectacular find of its kind in decades. (27.10.2015)