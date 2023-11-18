World Toilet Day: Ending open-air defecation in Ghana

SocietyGhanaWorld Toilet Day: Ending open-air defecation in GhanaTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoSocietyGhanaMaxwell Suuk11/18/2023November 18, 2023In northern Ghana, a simple concept is restoring personal dignity and improving sanitation. The Community Led Total Sanitation project allows households to construct simple latrines using community resources, and without waiting for the government. https://p.dw.com/p/4Z7vMAdvertisement