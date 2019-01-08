 World premiere, part two | Music | DW | 21.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Music

World premiere, part two

Is it possible to absorb a completely new piece of music the first time around? Probably not, so this is your chance to re-encounter the piece based on Beethoven that had its premiere last hour.

Listen to audio 55:00
Now live
55:00 mins.

Concert Hour: World Premiere, part two

Our featured soloist, the pianist Marino Formenti, plays both a Beethoven original in this concert and a new piece of music based on it. Describing an illuminating side of the composer, he told DW an anecdote: "When Beethoven wrote the Diabelli Variations, Carl Czerny was his pupil. Some 20 years later in London, Czerny wrote his first memoirs of Beethoven, saying 'When he wrote the variations, the master was in a freak mood.' But what is funny for the master is serious for mankind." 

Listening to Beethoven's piano music, one can often imagine the composer improvising "in a freak mood." But, says the conductor Stefan Asbury, "As a composer, he was extremely crafty. If you look at the sketch books, you can see that he was very fastidious regarding melody, structure and especially dynamics: You can see the stab of the quill, of the ink on the page — it's stabbed as if he's putting energy into the notes."  

Regarding the repeat performance of Bernhard Lang's "Monadologie XXXIV," heard in our last Concert Hour, the composer explained to DW, "A piece should be like an onion containing many layers and mysteries which you can uncover by listening to it repeatedly. Hearing it twice is a gift. When the audience heard it the first time, they grew restless. Then, when they heard the original Beethoven, there was an experience of recognition and forward-backward matching. Then, after the break and in the second performance of the piece, there was complete silence and attention in the hall. It was really beautiful."

Ludwig van Beethoven (ullstein bild - Lombard)

Ludwig van Beethoven sometimes wrote music while in a "freak mood"

Ludwig van Beethoven
Piano concerto No. 3 in C Minor, op. 37 

Bernhard Lang
Monadologie XXXIV (repeat performance, excerpt)        

Marino Formenti, piano 
Central German Radio Symphony Orchestra 
Stefan Asbury, conductor 

Recorded by Deutsche Welle, Bonn (DW) in the World Conference Center, Bonn, on September 6, 2018

 

DW recommends

Venezuelan pianist Gabriela Montero: 'How can we not take a stand?'

With an extremely rare gift for improvisation, the Venezuelan pianist has wowed audiences for decades. The de facto implosion of her homeland has made her an advocate for her people. (04.12.2018)  

'Marx in London' – and now in Bonn

The most influential thinker in history as the subject of comedy? "Marx in London" gives Karl Marx a gentle sendoff at the end of his bicentennial: entertainment and food for thought in equal measure. (10.12.2018)  

World premiere, part one

When is a piece of music born? When the composer writes the notes down, when it is rehearsed or performed, or when it is heard for the first time? Witness the birth of new music this hour. (21.01.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Concert Hour: World Premiere, part two  

Related content

Stefan Asbury - englischer Dirigent

World premiere, part one 21.01.2019

When is a piece of music born? When the composer writes the notes down, when it is rehearsed or performed, or when it is heard for the first time? Witness the birth of new music this hour — along with Beethoven's ghost.

Logo Beethovenfest Bonn 2018 unter dem Motto Schicksal

A fateful year for Beethovenfest 31.08.2018

What music did Beethoven play as a youth? What saved him from suicide? "Fate" is not only in the subtitle to the Fifth Symphony — it's also the motto for this year's Beethovenfest.

Bonn Büste Ludwig van Beethoven vor der Beethoven Halle

Beethovenfest: Composers, their fates, their music 31.08.2018

Prison camp, illness, unrequited love — music that endures over decades and centuries often emerges from difficult situations. These composers turned their personal experiences into symphonies, sonatas and concertos.

Advertisement

Film

A still from the film The Front Runner starring Hugh Jackman

Hollywood vs. Trump: Cinema takes on US politics

Hollywood doesn't like Donald Trump, and the feeling is mutual. Movies have often put the relationship between Washington and the media under the microscope. Three recent films reflect that difficult relationship. 

Books

Stock photo of a man holding a book beside another man holding a tablet (picture-alliance/S. Kiefer)

German book market: Between crisis and hope

The book branch is in a crisis as fewer people are reading print and younger generations are turning to their smartphone. A look at the facts that show developments in Germany's book industry. 

Music

Hard Day's Night John Lennon mit Akustik Gitarre (picture-alliance/United Archives/IFTN)

8 great songs to say thank you

People all over the world celebrate International Thank You Day on January 11. Here are some of our favorite musical expressions of gratitude. 

Arts

A light show at the opening of Plovdiv's European Capital of Culture festivities

Plovdiv 2019: Historic moment for a historic city

Bulgaria's second city has been inaugurated as European Capital of Culture 2019, an honor it shares with the Italian city of Matera. Under the motto "Together," Plovdiv kicks off a yearlong celebration of culture. 

Digital Culture

DW Shift: Fotobearbeitungs-Apps im Test (DW)

Testing photo editing apps: "Cupslice Photo Editor"

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful photos, you need effective tools for image editing. DW Digital is testing the most popular apps. This week: "Cupslice Photo Editor". 