World leaders, royal family say farewell to Queen Elizabeth II — live updates

The queen's lying-in-state officially ends Monday morning ahead of state funeral

State funeral slated to begin at 10:00 GMT (10:00 UTC)

400 heads of state and dignitaries expected to attend

This article was last updated at 06:50 UTC

What is expected during the memorial event and who will attend?

The queen's lying-in-state at Westminster Hall ended Monday morning shortly after 6:30 a.m local time. At 10:30 a.m. a bearer party will carry the coffin to the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy.

The gun carriage will be drawn by 142 members of the Royal Navy through a route lined by the Royal Navy and Marines. The procession will pass by Parliament Square where members of Britain's navy, army and air force will form a Guard of Honor.

The state funeral will begin at 11:00 am (1000 UTC) at Westminster Abbey, where heads of state and other government representatives will attend.

Around 400 foreign heads of state and dignitaries are expected to attend the funeral, along with members of the royal family and celebrities. Over the past five days, tens of thousands of people waited hours in line to pay their final respects.

The line to Westminster Hall this week at one point stretched for kilometers

Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako confirmed their attendance to the funeral. Japan's emperor rarely attends funerals.

Among Europe's royal families, Norway's King Harald, the Netherlands' King Willem-Alexander, Sweden's King Carl, Belgium's King Philippe, Spain's King Felipe, Denmark's Queen Margrethe and Monaco's Prince Albert will also attend.

Saudi Arabian crown prince and de facto ruler Mohammed bin Salman was invited to the funeral but will not be attending.

US President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, will attend. The Bidens were also seen paying their respects yesterday at the late queen's lying-in-state.

On Sunday, US President Joe Biden signed a book of condolence at Lancaster House in London

