UN chief Antonio Guterres criticized 'Big Oil' while speaking at the WEF meeting in DavosImage: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP
World in 'sorry state' — UN chief Guterres
44 minutes ago
UN chief Antonio Guterres warned that countries are not limiting warming to 1.5 degrees and took aim at "Big Oil." He added that geopolitical division is undermining efforts to tackle global challenges.
Guterres said that a number of issues, including climate change and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, are "piling up like cars in a chain reaction crash."
The UN chief said that increasing geopolitical division is undermining efforts to tackle global challenges such as soaring inflation and supply-chain disruptions due to the COVD-19 pandemic. He added that high debt levels are "pounding" developing countries.
Guterres said that the world is "looking into the eye of a Category 5 hurricane."
"Our world is being plagued by a perfect storm on a number of fronts," he said.
Guterres speaks on climate change, takes aim at 'Big Oil'
Guterres also criticized oil firms for promoting skepticism on climate change, referring to a recent study that found scientists at US oil and gas giant ExxonMobil made predictions with "shocking accuracy" several decades ago at a time when the company publicly doubted global warming.
"We learned last week that certain fossil fuel producers were fully aware in the 1970s that their core product was baking our planet," he said in his speech. "Some in Big Oil peddled the big lie."